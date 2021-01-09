Tennessee's Tuesday, Jan. 12 matchup at South Carolina has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at South Carolina. Instead, Tennessee will play at Vanderbilt on the Jan. 12 before returning home to play the Commodores on Jan. 16.
Vanderbilt had a game slot open up due to COVID-19 issues at Missouri. Tennessee (9-1, 3-1 SEC) enters Tuesday's matchup with a six game winning streak over the Commodores (4-5, 0-3 SEC).
The make up date for Tennessee's matchup at South Carolina has yet to be set. The Vols now have an open date on Feb. 24 when they were originally scheduled to play at Vanderbilt.