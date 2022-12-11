Tennessee’s defense won the Vols yet another game Sunday night.
Tennessee shot 28% from the field and 33% from deep. The Vols also made just half of their free throws.
That didn’t matter as Jahmir Young’s three pointer at the last second clanked off the rim and Tennessee held on to win its ninth game of the season and second over a ranked opponent.
The Vols’ defense was suffocating in the first half. Maryland shot 3-for-24 from the field and 2-for-16 from deep in the first half. It also turned the ball over 10 times, leading to 12 points for Tennessee. At one point in the first half, Maryland went over nine minutes without a field goal.
The stifling first half defense gave the Vols a 34-17 cushion, but Maryland managed to cut the lead down to just four points in the second half behind a 12-0 run where Tennessee couldn’t buy a shot.
Despite the run, Tennessee didn't give up its lead and the teams traded shots – and missed shots – for the remainder of the half.
Zakai Zeigler missed a big free throw in a one-and-one situation, but Maryland didn’t make him pay on the other end. Tyreke Key hit one at the line to make it a three-point game with less than 10 seconds, and the Vols snuck by in the final seconds.
Despite coming up short on the clutch free throw, Zeigler was the spark Tennessee needed to get past the Terrapins on Sunday.
The Long Island, New York, native had 12 points, including a three to give the Vols a five-point lead late in the game.
Freshman Tobe Awaka also came up big for Tennessee in the absence of Jonas Aidoo, who was out with flu-like symptoms. Awaka had seven points, eight rebounds and a team-high +17. Also a New York native, Awaka came up big in his first time getting big minutes for the Vols.
Tennessee found a way in another litmus test, but it doesn’t get easier from here. The Vols hit the road to take on No. 10 Arizona on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.