Down by two, Vanderbilt's Ezra Monjon drove to the lane down two and found a wide open Tyrin Lawrence behind the arc. Lawrence calmly released the ball and drained it, and the Vols fell 66-65 to the Commodores.
The Vols (19-5, 7-3 SEC) fell to just 1-5 as a top-10 team at Memorial Gymnasium and snapped an 11-game win streak over their in-state foes.
It was a complete 180 from what the Vols have shown the past two games against Auburn and Florida. By the ten minute mark in the first half, the Vols had already matched their point total for the entire first half against the Tigers.
With no shortage of offense, Vanderbilt came out firing and got hot early thanks to Liam Robbins and Tyrin Lawrence.
Robbins entered the game shooting just 17% from three with just six makes but shocked everyone with his 3-4 start, including a stepback over Uros Plasvic. Lawrence started the game with 10 points behind a 2-2 mark from deep.
However, for each Vandy attack was a counter from Tennessee led by a 10-point half from Tyreke Key and six assists from Zakai Zeigler.
Despite the hot hands of Robbins and Lawrence, the Vols were able to survive the onslaught and led 34-32 at the break.
For the Commodores, the offensive success didn’t seem sustainable with just Robbins and Lawrence carrying the load. However, they kept going blow for blow with the Vols thanks to a more rounded out scoring effort in the second half led by 10 points from Jordan Wright.
Vanderbilt showed just how lethal a team with nothing to lose can be in February.
Key stayed steady in the second half while Santiago Vescovi, Julian Phillips and Tobe Awaka came alive.
Awaka continued to show his offensive progression with 10-points while bruising down low with seven rebounds. However, he found himself in foul trouble with his fourth coming on a Vandy three.
Down three with 1:37 on the clock, Vescovi took a pump fake and knocked down a three to tie things up. An Olivier Nkamhoua jumper put the Vols up by two.
However, Vescovi missed a free-throw in the bonus with eight seconds left to give the Commodores one more shot.
It was an uncharacteristic night from the nation's top defense, and it seemed like they turned things around down the stretch, but another lapse led to a wide open Lawrence for the Vandy win.
