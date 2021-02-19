John Fulkerson- Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Jan 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) dunks the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee has added a road trip to Vanderbilt on Wednesday to its schedule.

Tennessee was supposed to play Vanderbilt in a home and home series on Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.

The first game in the series at Vanderbilt was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Commodores program and was expected to be made up.

In Knoxville, Tennessee was able to beat the Commodores with relative ease and get a commanding 81-61 victory.

Tennessee still has one open date on March 2/3 in which Tennessee could pick up another conference opponent or possibly look for an opponent outside of the SEC.

Vanderbilt is currently 6-11 coming off of a close loss to Kentucky in Nashville. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Memorial Gymnasium and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

