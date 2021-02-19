Tennessee has added a road trip to Vanderbilt on Wednesday to its schedule.
Tennessee was supposed to play Vanderbilt in a home and home series on Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.
The first game in the series at Vanderbilt was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Commodores program and was expected to be made up.
In Knoxville, Tennessee was able to beat the Commodores with relative ease and get a commanding 81-61 victory.
Tennessee still has one open date on March 2/3 in which Tennessee could pick up another conference opponent or possibly look for an opponent outside of the SEC.
Vanderbilt is currently 6-11 coming off of a close loss to Kentucky in Nashville. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Memorial Gymnasium and will be broadcast on SEC Network.