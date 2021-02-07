Due to postive COVID-19 tests within the Florida program, the Vols will face Georgia on Wednesday instead of the Gators.
Georgia also had a game opportunity open up due to the postponement of its game versus Texas A&M due to positive tests in the Aggies program.
The makeup date for the Florida game is yet to be set but the Vols now have two open dates left on the season, Feb. 23/24 and March 2/3. Tennessee will have to make up games against Florida and at South Carolina on those two dates.
Georgia enters the matchup 12-6 and riding a three game win streak in SEC play. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET an will be broadcast on ESPN2.