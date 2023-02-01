No. 2 Tennessee fell to Florida 67-54 after a horrid shooting night where the Vols shot just 29% from the field and 22% from beyond the arc.
Just a game after an 82 point outburst to defeat No. 10 Texas, the Tennessee offense faltered en route to its first SEC road loss.
The Vols got off to a less than ideal start against a desperate Gators team that is still trying to find a path to the tournament.
Tennessee took a 4-2 lead following a Santiago Vescovi three, but Florida embarked on a 15-0 run for the next six minutes. At the under 12 timeout, the Vols trailed 17-4 on a 1-10 shooting split.
Olivier Nkamhoua finally put an end to the run out of the timeout, hitting his first shot after five attempts. Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler, who played the hero roles against Texas last Saturday, did not play quite like they did previously. However, they slowly began to pick up the slack.
Following Nkamhoua’s basket, the Vols began chipping away at the lead for the rest of the half and trailed by as little as one with four minutes to go. However, the Gators found a little cushion in the waning minutes, ending the half up 27-21.
The Vols shot a dreadful 29% from the field and 20% from three in the half. Still, the Vols kept close all night and finally retook the lead at the 12:30 mark with a Zeigler three.
From there, Tennessee built a six-point cushion, but the Gators came marching right back, using a 13-0 run to go up by 9.
Zakai Zeigler silenced the run with a three to close the gap to 49-55, but Florida star Colin Castleton with two straight layups, including an and-one. Castleton was unstoppable all throughout the second half, scoring 16 of his 20 points after the break.
Zeigler led the Vols in scoring with 15 points, but it was an overall inefficient night for the sophomore, shooting just 6-19 from the field.
The Vols resorted to forcing contested looks and were unable to hit any of them, allowing the Gators to grow their lead as time ran out.
It was simply an ugly night on the road, but it might have costed the Vols a shot at the regular season title.
