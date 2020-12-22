Tennessee will finish off its three games in six days schedule when they welcome USC Upstate to Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night.
Like Tennessee’s previous opponent Saint Joseph’s, the Spartans are also winless on the young season. Starting the season with seven straight losses
Some of the Spartan's losses include Furman, Winthrop twice, Eastern Kentucky and University of North Carolina Greensboro.
No. 8 Tennessee enters the matchup 5-0 on the season and riding high off of their recent 103-49 win over Tennessee Tech and 102-66 win over Saint Joseph’s. The Vols offense has finally found its stride after a slow start to the season.
“It’s all down to us being consistent as a team,” Keon Johnson on the key to the Vols’ offensive success. “We understand that on the offensive end it’s going to get easier, but on the defensive end we have to go even harder to make our offense even easier for ourselves.”
Tennessee will have a chance to continue its offensive momentum against the Spartans who have struggled defensively this year. The Spartans opponents are averaging 86.7 points per game this season while shooting 49.8% from the field.
Offensively the Spartans have been averaging 70.4 points per game on the season and have an average scoring margin of -16.3.
The Vols are holding opponents to an average of 51.2 points per game and have an average scoring margin of +29.8 compared to their opponents.
“I would like to say that our defense starts with our effort, ” E.J. Anosike on the Vols’ defensive rotations. “That’s really our identity. Everyone on the floor, everyone on the defense, we take pride on defense first. Our defense kick starts our offense and we push ourselves every day in practice against each other. So, whenever we go out in a game, we’re ready to compete and ready to go at it every play. So, I would say our defense is just who we are. We want to be a tough and physical team that can play both sides of the ball that can pound it in on offense and lock you up on defense.”
Offensively, the Spartans are led by a pair of guards in Tommy Bruner and Bryson Mozone who both average 27 minutes a game.
Bruner, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, leads the Spartans in points per game with 14.5. He also leads the team in assists and steals but struggles to shoot the ball from behind the three-point line, shooting just 24% on the season.
Mozone, a 6-foot-6 guard, averages 12.9 points per game and produces a tough matchup for whoever is guarding him. Mozone is one of the Spartan's best shooters, averaging 41% from the field and 41% from behind the three-point line.
The Spartans will need Bruner and Mozone to carry the load offensively if they want to find success against the Vols.
Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 5:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.