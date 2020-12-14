After picking up its second win of the season in as many games with a win over Cincinnati on Saturday, Tennessee will welcome Appalachian State to Thompson-Boling Arena for a Tuesday night battle.
The No. 10 Vols enter the game 2-0. The Mountaineers are 4-1 on the season.
The Vols once again were led by their defensive play in their 65-56 win against the Bearcats on Saturday. Tennessee forced 17 turnovers and scored 14 points off of those turnovers.
The Vols were also able to hold the Bearcats shooting percentage to just 37% from the field and 28% from behind the three-point line.
Offensively, the Vols continued to struggle, shooting just 32% from the field and 16% from behind the arc. Their ability to get to the free-throw line and make 25-of-30 attempts made the difference on the day. These stats combined with the stats against Colorado bring the Vols to a season average of 33% from the field and 29% from the three-point line.
“Offensively, we want to get fouled, ” coach Rick Barnes said. “We are a strong and athletic team. I have been with these guys too much and seen them, we keep stats every day in practice of our shooting and we have a nice shooting percentage but in a game, I still think most guys need to see it go through the basket a couple of times and they’ll settle down. What we want to be able to do on nights when we don’t shoot the ball well. We proved the other night that we can still win a basketball game against a good high-level team by doing it in different ways. … The turnovers that I mentioned the other night, Colorado turnovers didn’t hurt us, the other night they did. Those are the plays we have to eliminate. If we take care of the ball better it will take care of our defense and then just take good shots, take the shots that we practice.”
The Vols are an 18.5-point favorite over the Mountaineers. The last time these two teams met was in 2016 when the Vols disposed of the Mountaineers in a 103-94 shootout at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Mountaineers are 4-1 and have wins over Charlotte, North Carolina Wesleyan, South Carolina State and the Carver Cougars. The only blemish on their record is a two-point loss against Bowling Green.
“They had a really good win the other night at Charlotte,” Barnes said. “Really well coached team. They predominantly want to run man-to-man but as I mentioned they have a little three quarters court press back to a 2-3 zone. Which I could see that coming at times. We worked on that today. We’ll be better against the zone I think.”
Leading the way for the Mountaineers has been junior guard Adrian Delph. The 6-foot-3 guard has averaged 13.6 points and 3.6 rebounds this season.
The Vols have already faced two excellent guards to start the season in McKinley Wright and David DeJulis so look for them to once again answer with Victor Bailey and Keon Johnson as the primary defenders early.
Delph is supported by forwards Kendall Lewis and Donovan Gregory. Both players are averaging 11 points on the season. Gregory has averaged 3.6 rebounds on the season while Lewis leads the team with 5.4. Tennessee’s depth at guard should be able to flex its muscle as both Jaden Springer and Josiah Jordan James should get plenty of matchup time against Gregory and Lewis defensively.
While the Vols next few opponents might be viewed as lesser in talent, the expectation of consistent hard work from coach Barnes has not changed.
“I think it’s important and we’re just hoping we can get the games in, ” Barnes on figuring out rotations and players' minutes. “The key is that we can play games. I think the more we can play right now the better. Before the last game, we talked about how long we had practiced and since we had played so these minutes are gonna be very important. Guys have to understand that it’s about us getting better and having respect for our opponent but those minutes aren’t gonna be given to anybody they’re gonna be minutes that are earned starting in practice, like today and that’s how we’re gonna do it.”
Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.