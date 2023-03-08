NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s first game of the postseason is set. The No. 5-seeded Vols will take on No. 13 Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday after the Rebels won a down-to-the-wire first-round matchup against South Carolina.
The Rebels withstood a 24-point performance from South Carolina’s standout freshman G.G. Jackson and they got 20 points from their own Amaree Abram to come out on top against the No. 12 Gamecocks.
Tennessee and Ole Miss faced off in the Vols’ first SEC game on Dec. 28, 2022. The Rebels led at the half and for much of the second half before Tennessee eventually crawled back and took the lead late, holding off the Rebels 63-59. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi gave Tennessee 22 points in the game.
Since that game in December, a few things have changed for both teams.
Ole Miss was led by head coach Kermit Davis at the time. Davis and the Rebels mutually parted ways in February after five years and a 64-61 overall record. After the parting of ways, assistant coach Win Case took the helm at Ole Miss.
For Tennessee, that game in December had a team still working around the absence of Josiah-Jordan James, who missed most of the first half of the season recovering from an offseason knee procedure. The Vols also still had point guard Zakai Zeigler.
The Vols now have James back, but are without Zeigler, who tore his ACL against Arkansas on Feb. 28. The matchup will look much different than it did in December.
For Ole Miss, the game means another shot at a team that it almost beat earlier this season.
“We're going to focus on tomorrow starting now,” Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield said. “Really just knowing we played them to the wire in January, we just know we're going to piggyback off how we played them, watch the film, follow the game plan.”
In the locker room after the win over South Carolina, Case and his team were already fired up for another chance to take down Tennessee.
“The last word I left with the team before I came over here to the media was, ‘Guys.’ They got real quiet. I said, ‘Tennessee.’ They started screaming and yelling,” Case said. “They definitely will be ready to play, it will be a very competitive game and we're looking forward to it.”
And what exactly is it that Case believes his team will be ready for? Vescovi, for one.
“Vescovi. I'm going to say it again, Vescovi,” Case said. “I will not repeat myself, but Vescovi.”
Case made it clear Vescovi is the player his team is most focused on. The senior guard has been the heart of the Vols’ offense all season, but especially since the loss of Zeigler. On Thursday, the Rebels will make it their mission to try to stop him.
“We got to stop everybody else, but we got to stop him,” Case said. “He makes them go. He definitely makes them go. I'll tell you this, they're really, really good defensively, really talented offensively. But I really, really think our guys are going to be excited about playing Tennessee tomorrow.”
The Vols and Rebels tip off at 3 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
