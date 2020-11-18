Tennessee’s basketball schedule is one game closer to being set as the Vols will officially face AP preseason No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.
The game is apart of ESPN’s Jimmy V Classic which was originally supposed to be played in Madison Square Garden. COVID-19 pushed the event to Indianapolis with No. 11 Tennessee taking on the top-ranked Zags in the event’s first game at 7 p.m. ET. No. 2 Baylor will face No. 8 Illinois after the contest.
The matchup is the third between the two schools since Rick Barnes became the Vols’ head coach in 2014. Tennessee lost matchups to Gonzaga in 2015 and 2016 before knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga in 2018 in Phoenix. The two programs have met six times total, all since 2007, with the Zags holding a 4-2 lead in the series.
Barnes and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few are good friends, leading to the frequent matchups between the two schools. When Barnes was at Texas the two schools scrimmaged each other every season.
With the Gonzaga game on the schedule, the Vols have just one more game to fill and it seems likely that they’ll tell South Bend to play Notre Dame on Dec. 4. The Fighting Irish have already announced the game on their 2020-21 schedule.