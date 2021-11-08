Tennessee basketball tips off its 2021-22 season Tuesday against in-state, non-conference opponent Tennessee Martin. The Vols are looking to win their fourth straight opener against a Skyhawks team that has seen an unprecedented amount of offseason turnover.
It’s hard to fully emphasize the scale of that “turnover” — UT Martin does not return a single player from last year’s squad that finished 8-16. The Skyhawks are the only team in Division 1 not returning a single player out of 357 schools.
Nine transfers and five true freshmen make up UT Martin’s 2021-22 roster.
The Skyhawks’ head coach is new to Martin, Tennessee, as well. Ryan Ridder takes the UT Martin job after four seasons at Bethune-Cookman following a Covid-year that forced the Wildcats to cancel their season. Ridder has not coached a basketball game since March 5, 2020.
“Ryan was a guy that as soon as I met him, and hearing him talk on Coaches Versus Cancer, you just knew that he had a lot of confidence and knew what he wanted to get done,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “He is a coach that is going to build a great program there and they are going to play hard and work hard defensively. Again, once it starts for real, we know none of the games are easy."
The Vols were set to play an entirely different UT Martin squad last year before positive Covid-19 tests canceled the game. Tennessee has never lost to UT Martin in four matchups dating back to 1993.
North Florida transfer Josh Endicott was the most productive transfer at his previous school. The 6-foot-8 senior forward averaged 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season for the Ospreys, proving to be one of the top-rebounders in the nation.
The Skyhawks will drive 332 miles east to Knoxville to take on the No. 18 Vols that feature the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation for 2021 and a list of key returning producers in Josiah-Jordan James, John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi.
Watch for five-star freshmen Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to make a splash in their debut regular season performances at Thompson-Boling Arena. The two spearhead the top-ranked recruiting class and played exceptionally well in an exhibition matchup against Rick Barnes’ alma mater, Lenoir-Rhyne.
Chandler posted 21 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists while Huntley-Hatfield added 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.
On Monday, Chandler was announced to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith trophy watchlist, an award that honors college basketball’s top player at the end of the season. By many standards, Vols fans could be watching one of the best freshmen in the county in Tuesday night’s debut.
“We have confidence in Kennedy… he is getting better,” Barnes said. “He has to learn to say what needs to be said as opposed to just talking to talk. The fact that he is willing to talk is a major breakthrough for any player because when players get here in general they do not talk a lot when they are playing.”
Tennessee super senior John Fulkerson is questionable to play against the Skyhawks with a fractured shooting hand thumb. Jonas Aidoo, a top-prospect in the 2021 class, has been cleared to play after suffering an illness in offseason practice, though it is unclear how many minutes the freshman will play — if at all.