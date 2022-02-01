Tennessee basketball is a perfect 11-0 at home this season.
The No. 22 ranked Vols have an oddity of a tournament resume – one that is carried by wins at Thompson-Boling Arena against AP Top 25 teams, such as Arizona and LSU. Tennessee has won its 11 home games by an average of 22 points.
The oddity stems from the Vols’ lack of production away from Knoxville. Tennessee is averaging more than 22 points less per game in its nine away/neutral games this season with a 3-6 record in those games.
Tennessee is the only team within the AP Top 25 that has not won five games in a row at some point in its schedule. Conversely, the Vols have yet to lose back-to-back games. How Tennessee has fared may branch from its strength of schedule, which ranks as the fourth toughest in the nation per Kenpom.
“We have not played against a bad team all year, a team that does not fight,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “They have a scheme to play. What you do not want to do is beat yourself sometimes. When you do not execute and take shots and do what you know you are supposed to do, that is helping them do what (opponents) want to get done.”
Texas A&M comes to town having lost four straight following a 15-2 start to the season. The Aggies’ tournament hopes rest almost entirely on their ability to put those losses behind them and pick up a few wins against top teams, such as Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama.
Relying on defense is a good place to start for third-year head coach Buzz Williams, who is searching for his first tournament berth at College Station.
The Aggies look to strip the ball early and often, owning the second ranked steal percentage in the nation, also averaging 10.5 steals per game. Texas A&M also forces an average of 18.1 turnovers per game which ranks sixth in the nation and first in the SEC.
“We're going to have to take care of the basketball,” Barnes said. “They're like any good basketball team, you give it to them and they're going to make you pay on the other end. Handling the ball and dealing with their change in defenses will be of importance.”
Barnes has said throughout the season that every game is different, tying that with the fact that every team in the SEC is a tough out. Though the Aggies are in the middle of a four game skid, they’ve proven they can keep it close with some of the best names in the SEC.
The Aggies led No. 12 – now No. 5 – Kentucky at halftime and kept it within one point in the final minutes.
“It's a different game than what we just played, but still so much of what we do is make sure we can do the things that we know we have to from out end taking care of the ball and getting a good shot selection,” Barnes said. “We're going to have to defend at a high level, and we're going to have to rebound at a high level.”
The Aggies represent the third team Tennessee will play from Texas this season. The Vols are 0-2 in games against Texas and Texas Tech.