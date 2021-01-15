Tennessee is looking for its seventh straight win over instate rival Vanderbilt Saturday when the Commodores travel 180 miles east to take on the 10th-ranked Vols.
Like Tennessee, the Commodores have dealt with COVID-19 shutdowns this season that have postponed and canceled multiple games, including this week when positive COVID-19 tests within the program canceled Tuesday’s home matchup against the Vols.
Vanderbilt enters the matchup with a 4-5 record after a 0-3 start to SEC play, including two close losses Kentucky and Mississippi State.
"I think Jerry Stackhouse has done a really good job. He's overhauled the team in terms of what he had last year. They run a lot of different things and you would expect that,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “Jerry is terrific. … He's building—the word culture is thrown around pretty freely at times, but I think he's building the culture in the way that he wants it. I think he's great for the game too. Being on conference calls with him and talking with him, I think he's a great person to be in the college game.”
Despite the Commodores’ struggles, Vanderbilt has scored at a high pace this season, ranking eighth in the SEC with 74 points per game and sixth in offensive rating.
Vanderbilt’s offense shoots just over 28 three-pointers a game, presenting the same challenges that Alabama and Arkansas do, two of Tennessee’s worst defensive performances this season.
"The one thing that stands out when you're watching video on Vanderbilt is the volume of sets that they're able to run and able to run effectively,” assistant coach Desmond Oliver said. “To run 25 sets in a game and have the set look like you practiced it for several weeks is really hard to do at this level especially and they do a pretty good job of it. They execute, they have a lot of different things that are tricky to guard. When you're watching their offensive flow, I've been really impressed with how cerebral their players must be to recognize what they're doing and to do it at a high level, and how effective what they do is to get shots for their top two players."
Vanderbilt’s offense starts with Scotty Pippen Jr. The sophomore ranks second in the SEC with 21.6 points per game while dishing out 5.6 assists per game. The son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen scores at an efficient rate shooting 45% from the field, 37% from three-point range and 82% from the free throw line.
“It just so happens that they have a player in Scotty Pippen Jr. who has a 35 percent usage rate, which is second in the country, who takes 34 percent of their team's shots,” Oliver said. “So clearly, someone is going to have to step up and take that challenge, or maybe a collective amount of people have to do it, three or four guys have to step up and do it.”
Sophomore forward Dylan Disu paces the front court for the Commodores averaging 12.7 points and an SEC best 8.8 rebounds per game.
Pippen and Disu are the only Commodores averaging double digits points per game. However, Vanderbilt has four players averaging between 9.8 points and 7.1 points per game.
Included in the group are freshmen Myles Stute, who is shooting 50% from three-point range on 26 attempts, and Trey Thomas who’s made 16-of-38 shots from beyond the arc.
Where Vanderbilt has really struggled this season is on the defensive end. The Commodores rank last in the SEC with a net defensive rating of 101.6. Vanderbilt also ranks 11th in the conference in points against per game.
Tipoff from Thompson Boling Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET and will broadcast on the SEC Network.