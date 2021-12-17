Though the majority of Tennessee’s difficult non-conference schedule is drawing to an close, the Vols will have one final stretch to clear, starting Saturday in Nashville.
Tennessee has fared well in its non-conference slate up to this point, boasting an 8-2 record with its only two losses coming to then-No. 5 ranked Villanova and Texas Tech, now No. 25 in the AP poll.
The Vols picked up wins over a ranked North Carolina team by 17 points and against a solid Colorado team in Boulder by 15. For Tennessee, it was preparation for what is to come.
“This is the time of year that everything you’ve done up to this point is pretty much to get you ready for these types of games,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “It’s going to help us each game, I like to think we have a chance to improve ourselves. The opponents we play, obviously, they are every bit as good as us and maybe better in some situations. The fact is that if we can play and compete at the highest level that we can, we feel good against whoever we play.”
The No. 18 Vols will face in-state rival Memphis Saturday at noon EST at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The neutral-site game is the final matchup in the current three-game contract between the two schools.
Tennessee took the first game in Memphis when the series was renewed in 2018, but fell to the Tigers in the 2019-20 season at Thompson-Boling Arena. Saturday’s rubber match will be for more than just bragging rights.
The Vols are playing in their state’s capital with a chance to establish itself as the dominant college basketball program in the state in front of a national audience.
“I’ve said from the first day that I took this job, I think that the University of Tennessee has to have a presence in Nashville,” Barnes said. “I’ve also said that I think it’s important that we play in state teams. We still believe that.”
Memphis had potentially the best offseason in college basketball, bringing in 247Sports’ No. 1 recruiting class with a pair of five-star prospects, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren. Memphis’ recruiting class, coupled with a solid veteran presence that went 20-8 in 2020, was enough for the Tigers to enter this year No. 12 in the AP preseason poll.
Yet the Tigers have not lived up to expectations. Memphis lost four games in a row after starting the season 5-0, including losses to SEC schools Georgia and Ole Miss.
“I think they’ve got young players, too. This time of year, teams struggle,” Barnes said. “There are a lot of teams that struggle this time of year. There’s a lot of basketball left. They’re a talented team. I think Penny Hardaway knows exactly how he wants to play with them.”
Bates and Duren have been as good as Memphis hoped for, both averaging 10.8 points per game. At the post position, Duren has shot 67% from the field and averages 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. Bates, meanwhile, is shooting 37% for the year and 31% from three-point range.
Despite the Tiger’s recent slump, they are still a talented squad teeming with potential. Memphis upset No. 6 Alabama on Tuesday to break its four-game losing streak by a 14-point margin. Duren was fantastic in that win, as was senior DeAndre Williams, who the Tigers desperately need to be more consistent.
The in-state rivalry does not have the same fanfare that it once carried in the preseason given how the two schools’ seasons have gone, but to the players, it’s as important a game as any one they will play.
“I’ve only gotten to play them once, but I already love this rivalry,” Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “I think it’s great, it excites me every time we get to play them, and this is only my second time. I was excited the first time and I’m very excited this time too. We get to go to Nashville to do it, heart of the state — I think somebody told me that, so I’m ready for that. And I know they’re ready for us. It’s going to be choppy; it’s going to be fun, and I think it’s going to be a great game.”