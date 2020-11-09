The Tennessee men’s basketball team is ranked No. 12 in the first Associated Press Top-25 poll of the season.
This is the Vols highest ranking to start the season since they were ranked as the No. 6 team in the nation entering the 2018-2019 season. In that season the Vols climbed to the No. 1 spot where they would stay for four weeks. The program had only been No. 1 one other time in program history.
The Vols will battle No. 1 Gonzaga who tops the AP preseason poll for the first time on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis as they were originally scheduled to play in New York City.
Kansas who is listed at No. 6 will be welcomed into Knoxville on Jan. 30 as one of the marquee matchups for the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge.
Before the schedule changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vols were scheduled to open the season at No. 7 Wisconsin.
Tennessee will play No. 10 Kentucky, who is the only other SEC team in the polls on Feb. 6 in Lexington and Feb. 20 in Knoxville.
LSU who is listed first in the others receiving votes category with 146 votes will host the Vols on Feb. 13.