Tennessee's John Fulkerson (10) looks to score against Auburn at Thompson Boling Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
 Sydney Goodsell, Contributor

Tennessee’s basketball program has added a game against Colorado to its 2020 schedule. The Vols will welcome the Buffaloes to Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 8 for the season opener.

The matchup comes after the Vols had to cancel their season opener with Tennessee-Martin due to COVID-19 issues in the Skyhawks program. 

The Vols took to the practice court again on Dec. 4 after positive COVID-19 tests caused them to pause all activities on Nov. 24.  

The Buffaloes are 2-0 on the season with double-digit wins over South Dakota and Kansas State. 

The matchup is set to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. ET  and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

