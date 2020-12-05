Tennessee’s basketball program has added a game against Colorado to its 2020 schedule. The Vols will welcome the Buffaloes to Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 8 for the season opener.
The matchup comes after the Vols had to cancel their season opener with Tennessee-Martin due to COVID-19 issues in the Skyhawks program.
The Vols took to the practice court again on Dec. 4 after positive COVID-19 tests caused them to pause all activities on Nov. 24.
The Buffaloes are 2-0 on the season with double-digit wins over South Dakota and Kansas State.
The matchup is set to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.