Tennessee's men's and women's basketball teams will host open scrimmages on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Lady Vols' scrimmage will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. ET and the men's scrimmage will follow at 11:30 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. ET before the Vols' football game at 3:30 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to attend the scrimmage.
The Lady Vols' have a preseason game against Carson Newman on Oct. 30 at Thompson-Boling Arena and their season officially tips off Nov. 8 against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
The Lady Vols are coming off of a 25-9 season with a Sweet 16 loss to Louisville.
The Vols have an exhibition game on Oct. 28 against Gonzaga in Frisco, Texas, before their first official game on Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols are coming of a 27-8 season with a Round of 32 upset loss to Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.