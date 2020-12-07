No. 12 Tennessee will be looking to start the 2020-2021 season with a win when the Vols host Colorado at Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night.
The Vols will finally start the season after their original start date was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program and their game with Tennessee-Martin was canceled due to COVID-19 problems in the Skyhawks program.
Tennessee also had matchups against Charlotte, VCU, Notre Dame and No.1 Gonzaga canceled due to COVID-19 issues inside the Vols program.
The Vols will need its two freshman five stars, Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to step up and learn on the fly after the erratic start to the season that has been stopping and starting.
“I do think the older guys can handle it, more so than the younger guys,” coach Rick Barnes said. “ Our younger guys, the stop and start have definitely affected them more in terms of their recall, being able to understand what we’re doing.”
One of the older guys that the Vols will be relying on is graduate transfer E.J. Anosike. The 6-foot-7 245-pound Anosike made a name for himself at Sacred Heart where he averaged 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds a game in his junior season. Anosike’s impressive year made him one of the most sought after players and rebounders in the transfer portal. He should be able to make an instant impact once he touches the floor and the progress he made in the offseason could make his impact even larger.
“E.J. in a short time has improved as much as anyone could, ” Barnes said. “ He had to do a big shot makeover but he did it and it’s going to help him. He understands what you want and he’s gonna do exactly what you tell him to do.”
Colorado has played two games on the season. The Buffaloes opened the season with an 84-61 win over South Dakota and followed it up with a 76-58 win against Kansas State.
The Buffaloes are a veteran team that starts three seniors and two juniors. The Buffaloes have two big bodies in the paint with 6-foot-8 268 pound Evan Battey and 7-foot Dallas Walton. Both of which are sure to present problems for the Vols’ front court.
Walton has totaled 15 points and seven rebounders in Colorado’s short season while Battery has added 12 points and eight rebounds.
While the Buffs have strong presences in the paint they are led by star senior guard Mckinley Wright IV. Wright is one of the most dynamic guards in the nation, in the first two games of the season, he averaged 22 points and five assists while averaging 34.5 minutes per game.
The Vols have a lot of options to throw at Wright and the Buffaloes defensively but as for any sort of plan, the Vols will figure it out as they go along, they’ll have to be flexible and ready to adapt like they’ve had to all through this early season.
“Our substitutions, we can think about it,” Barnes said. “We don’t know how it’s going to play out. We don’t know the foul situations, here or there, whatever. Our older guys will handle it better, as you would expect, but our younger guys are going to have to learn on the fly here a little bit.”