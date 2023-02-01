Though they lost to Kentucky on Jan. 14, No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) won seven games that month, and displayed some of their best competition so far.
One of the biggest reasons for that success has Zakai Zeigler. The sophomore guard has been on one of the best stretches of his career, averaging 17.25 points per game and 7.75 assists per game.
Zeigler recorded a double-double against LSU and a 22 point double-double against Texas.
“I’m not sure there’s a guard in the country that has impacted the game as much as he has, especially in the month of January,” Barnes said. “I mean, he has been terrific, every area that you could ask him to be.”
The key word there is making his teammates better. Zeigler has made life easier for everyone on the court through his ball movement, especially the Vols’ big men.
On Saturday, Zeigler helped Olivier Nkamhoua reach a career high 27 points.
Zeigler’s play is drastically different than that of November or December, when Zeigler was coming off the bench primarily looking to score the ball.
“What we wanted to see him do earlier is exactly what he’s doing now,” Barnes said. “He’s embraced being more than a guy that can shoot the ball.”
The duo Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi has become one of the best in the SEC, blending intense defense with being a constant offensive threat.
“I’m not sure there’s a better tandem right now in college basketball in terms of what those guys are doing and certainly what Z’s done as a point guard and taking care of the ball, getting assists,” Barnes said. “I’m not sure any point guard in the country has had a better impact on the game than he has.”
The Vols made it out of January with just one loss, an encouraging sign for a time that often exposes teams that looked good through November and December.
“January is a tough month in college basketball for everybody,” Barnes said. “Just the fact that you’ve played a lot, you’ve practiced a lot, now you get into February, which we know is an important month for everybody.”
But January is just a fraction of the season. Tennessee, which is ranked No. 2 in the most recent AP Poll and No. 1 in the KenPom.com rankings, still has a month and change of the regular season left before getting into postseason play.
Though it had a successful month of offense, Barnes believes defense will define Tennessee in February.
“I’ll always start on the defensive end, where you’ve got to be really good,” Barnes said. “You’ve got to be good in ball-screen coverage. You’ve got to be able to win those individual battles.”
The Vols will start off February on the road against Florida (12-9, 5-3). Though the Gators have struggled this season, Barnes recognizes how difficult an SEC game on the road can be. Tennessee is also 1-4 in its last five trips to Exactech Arena.
The Vols and Gators tip off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday night.
“I don’t care where you are, what level you’re at, it’s hard to win basketball games and we know that it’s going to be hard to go to Gainesville, Florida and get a win,” Barnes said. “It’s hard but we have to be locked in and go one day at a time and get better today, tomorrow and go play.”
