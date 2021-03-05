Tennessee returns to the hardwood after a week off, facing Florida on senior day Sunday.
It was a familiar story for Tennessee in its last week out. The Vols earned a midweek victory before falling at Auburn.
Auburn was without freshman star Sharife Cooper who averages over 20 points per game. Cooper’s absence would be no problem for the Tigers as they were able to keep a lackluster Tennessee offense in check in route to a 77-72 home victory.
The Vols will have a chance to clinch a double-bye in the SEC tournament with a win against Florida on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The 13-7(9-6 SEC) Gators have been on a relatively hot streak as of late with wins over Auburn and Kentucky. However, in their last game, the Gators lost a close 72-70 game against Missouri.
Tennessee and Florida met once before this season in Gainesville. Florida was undermanned but still took Tennessee to task and beat the Vols 75-49.
“They're a different team than we played down there because Colin Castleton is back, ” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said of Florida. “But they're still the team—you know Mike (White) does a terrific job.”
Florida is a well-rounded team on offense that will force Tennessee to be at its best defensively if it wants to win.
Florida averages 75 points per game on 47% shooting from the field and 35.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.
As a team, the Gators shoot an average of 14 free throws per game and make 76% of their free shows per game.
Florida struggles to take care of the basketball as they average just 12 assists per game while averaging 14 turnovers.
Rebounding is relatively a toss-up as Florida averages 35 rebounds per game but lets its opponents average 34 rebounds per game.
Tre Mann leads the Gators offensively averaging 15 points per game on 44% shooting from the field along with a 39% three-point percentage. He leads the team in rebounds per game with five and is tied for the team lead in assists with 68 in 20 games.
Castleton gives the Gators great offensive production as he averages 12.8 points per game on 59% shooting from the field. He also averages 5.7 rebounds per game and leads the Gators in blocks with 43.
Tyree Appleby can give the Gators bench scoring as he averages 10.9 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 81% from the free-throw line. He also averages three rebounds per game while having 68 assists on the season and leading the team in steals with 33.
Defensively, Florida holds its opponents to an average of 70 points per game on 42% shooting from the field and 31% from behind the three-point line.
Opponents make just six three-pointers per game against Florida and shoot just 69% from the free-throw line.
Florida forces an average of 15 turnovers per game while also playing above the rim by averaging 5.8 blocks per game.
Once again, ball control will be a massive key to success for Tennessee if it wants to win on Sunday.
“I think when we do a decent job of taking care of the ball, and as long as we shoot shots we practice and shots that will come in the flow of the offense momentum will come, ” Barnes said on what Tennessee can improve on from the first matchup. “Have there been nights where we missed open shots? We have. That's part of the game, but the biggest thing is we have to be better defensively and take care of the ball better.”
Tennessee will have had a week to prepare to rest and prepare for Florida, which will be huge for players like Josiah Jordan James who is still recovering from a wrist injury.
James was the most important player in Tennessee’s lineup at times this season as he was the ultimate glue guy for Tennessee. However, he had to miss multiple games this season which threw off any momentum Tennessee had.
James averages eight points per game along with 5.9 rebounds and has 42 assists. He also has 32 blocks and 21 steals on the season. Tennessee will need him to return to form if it wants to have any chance of playing basketball deep into the postseason.
One of the other main stories for Tennessee on senior day will be John Fulkerson.
Fulkerson has had the season anyone expected him to have up to this point. He averages just 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds and has seen his role on the team slightly diminish as of late.
However, Barnes and his staff won’t turn their back on Fulkerson and still fully believe in him to produce when it matters most.
“Well, I still believe in John Fulkerson, I do, ” Barnes said. “I know that he's still trying to put the work in to do what he needs to do, and he's still a big part of this. I've seen a lot of things in my lifetime in this business. I've seen guys struggle, then all at once the light clicks back on. I've seen guys rolling, and then the light goes off. I just don't think you can quit on people that put everything they've had into the program.”
Tipoff Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena is set for noon ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.