Amid rumors of his return, Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi confirmed on Instagram Tuesday that he will be returning for his fifth season. Mike Wilson of Knox News reported the return first.
“I need to clear the air about the rumors going around about me,” Vescovi wrote in his post. “I’m going to say this once: They are absolutely true. See you next season Vol Nation.”
Vescovi is averaging 11.6 points per game and shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc in his career as a Vol. He has played in 114 games for Tennessee, starting 110 of those. The guard from Montevideo, Uruguay totaled 282 three-pointers in his collegiate career. That mark is the third most in program history.
As a junior, Vescovi shot 40% from the three-point line and became the second player to hit 100 threes in a season, joining Chris Lofton. He exceeded the mark, sending home 102 threes during his junior campaign.
He also boasted a career-best 13.3 points per game as a junior. Vescovi played a pivotal role in the 2023 Sweet 16 appearance for the Vols and bolsters a roster that will is expected to have a lot of turnover going forward.
As it stands currently, Vescovi takes the last scholarship spot on the Vols roster. Other moves could be made, though, with talented freshman Julian Phillips possibly declaring for the NBA Draft.
Phillips, Josiah-Jordan James and Uros Plavsic have not confirmed their plans for the future. Tennessee also picked up transfer Jordan Gainey on Tuesday. The combo guard fills a void left by Tyreke Key – shooting. Gainey, the son of Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey, 15.2 points last season and while shooting 40.8% 3-point shooter beyond the arc during his career.
