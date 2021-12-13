Tennessee basketball’s 10th regular season game against USC Upstate means a little more to Vols assistant coach Justin Gainey.
Gainey, a former standout point guard at NC State from 1996-2000, boasts 15 years of coaching and administrative experience at the Division 1 level. His stops at NC State, Arizona and Marquette led him to Rocky Top for his first season on Rick Barnes’ staff for the 2021-22 schedule.
Rod Clark and Gainey joined Tennessee’s staff following the departure of former assistant coach Kim English to take the head coaching job at George Mason and Desmond Oliver, who took the vacant ETSU job.
Gainey has been coaching since before the Spartans of USC Upstate began their first season at the Division 1 level in 2007. The small school from Spartanburg, South Carolina has won just two games this season.
The Spartans are led by Jordan Gainey, a dynamic freshman shooting guard who boasts one of the highest three-point averages in college basketball at almost 49%.
Tuesday, Gainey will coach against his son for the first time.
“I've never coached him in a real game, or rec league game or anything like that, never coached against him,” Gainey said on Monday. “Man, emotions are all over the place, I don't know what to expect, don't know what it will feel like.”
“I know he's a lot more calm and a lot more excited about it than I am, I'll tell you that."
Gainey and senior forward Bryson Mozone account for over a third of the Spartans’ total scoring, both averaging over 10 points per game. Gainey owns the highest true shooting percentage on the team at 59.4%.
Having to prepare for his son as a primary scorer for the opposition is strange for Coach Gainey, but he’s confident in his ability to switch from dad to coach come tipoff.
"I've seen all of his college games – I go back and watch them,” Gainey said. “So, especially for this scout, I have a great feel for what they want to do, what they're trying to do and obviously on him.”
It helps that Tennessee’s defense is playing in a league of its own 10 games into the regular season. The Vols are on track to finish the season as the No. 1 defense in the country, per Kenpom’s predictive metrics.
The Vols are holding opponents to just under 59 points per game, as well as a whopping 47.5 points per game in the past four contests. The Vols are comfortably within the top 10 in steal and block percentage as teams begin to complete their non-conference slates.
Tennessee’s latest win against former Southern conference champions UNC Greensboro held the Spartans to the lowest opponent total in the history of Thompson-Boling Arena at 36 points.
“I don't think I've been around a defense of this level in my coaching career,” Gainey said. “I would attribute it to, one, the guys. They're so committed to getting stops and to defending. They're locked in to scouting reports.”
“As for their effort, they're playing really hard on that side of the ball. We're not perfect. We're not perfect there, but I think the effort that the guys are playing with masks the mistakes that we do make. I would give the credit to the guys and how hard they play, how hard they prepare and their attention to the details in the preparation in the scouts and the stuff on their own that they're watching and they're doing as a unit.”
Apart from Mozone and Gainey, USC Upstate has little to offer to post an outlier of a performance against the Volunteers. It’s a bittersweet feeling for Coach Gainey.
“For me, as a dad, I'm just thrilled and excited he'll have a chance to play on this stage and to compete at this level,” Gainey said. “It'll be a lot of mixed emotions, for me and also my family. You know we have a lot of family that will be in town for the game as well.”
But at the end of the day, Gainey is still a basketball coach.
“I would say make it tough for him to catch the ball,” Gainey said. “I would say we need to be physical. He's a freshman and he's not as physical right now. I would also say to contest his shots. He can really shoot the basketball.”
“He shoots it way better than dad did."