Tennessee dropped a rock fight to Arkansas, 58-48 at Bud Walton Arena. The Vols were plagued by a total of 24 fouls called and shot 27% from the field in a game to forget as SEC play winds to a close.
Kennedy Chandler picked up his third foul with two seconds remaining in the first half of Tennessee’s pivotal road matchup against Arkansas.
The freshman guard blew past Razorback guard Stanley Umude to feed junior forward Uros Plavsic down low. Plavsic rose up and laid the ball in the hoop in one swift motion.
But Chandler’s momentum carried into Razorback forward Jaylin Williams following the dish, prompting a charge call from official Tony Greene. The bucket was waived off and the Vols entered halftime down one point.
It was that type of evening for the Vols, who fell just short to Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena, 58-48.
Chandler was playing with an arm tied behind his back in the second half. The Razorbacks held the former five-star prospect to 2 points in the final 20 minutes after he dropped a team-high 9 points in the first half. The Arkansas lead grew more and more as the game wore on with some of Tennessee's most productive players in foul trouble.
And for the most part, head coach Rick Barnes' hands were tied. In total, three Vols – Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Chandler – finished with at least four fouls. James fouled out after earning his fifth as the seconds in the game ticked away.
Some of those calls were, as James labeled them, “questionable,” including Vescovi’s fourth personal foul. Tennessee trailed by just one point when Vescovi left his feet trying to nab an offensive rebound when he was called for a charge.
“You can’t play the game,” Barnes said. “The guys were frustrated. I know it’s a hard call. That’s the one, from a referee standpoint, I know they would tell you it's one of the hardest calls, but that’s the one they’ve got to study, study, study. When a guy leaves his feet he’s got a chance to come down, you can’t slide in at the end.”
The foul, which forced Vescovi to sit for a prolonged period of time, was one of six offensive fouls called on the Vols throughout the evening.
Tennessee heard it in practice all week, though. Arkansas looks to take charges often in front of a persuading home crowd.
“We told the guys that they do step in late, we told them that," Barnes said. "We said you’ve got to be aware of it, floaters are going to be difficult. It’s tough when they come over and say, ‘coach, I was in the air’ and all you can do is tell them you’ve got to play on.’”
“Does it affect (the players)? Absolutely it does. I hope I feel different after watching the tape because I know how I feel right now about (the charge calls) and I really do hope that I feel different after watching the film.”
It was a reality Tennessee basketball had to live with. While the backcourt duo of Chandler and Vescovi on the bench, a Tennessee offense that was already stalling ground to a halt. In more ways than one, the Vols were outmuscled in the paint against the Razorbacks.
The frontcourt quartet of Plavsic, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, John Fulkerson and Jonas Aidoo combined for nine points and 17 rebounds. For reference, Williams of Arkansas individually collected 16 boards.
“We needed an inside presence tonight and we didn’t get it,” Barnes said. “We had to put it all on the guards. It was a very difficult game to get any flow going whatsoever.”
Missed calls and time on the bench wasn’t the only thing plaguing Tennessee Saturday night. The Vols did themselves no favors by making just 16-of-59 shots attempted from the field and committed 15 turnovers in the process.
In many ways, Tennessee’s forgettable loss to the Razorbacks mirrored an early December matchup against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden. Only there did Tennessee shoot worse from both the field and 3-point range – the Vols were 4-24 from deep against the Razorbacks and 6-40 against the Red Raiders and shot 26% from the field compared to 27% in Fayetteville.
Saturday snapped a streak of eight straight SEC wins for the Vols, who hadn’t lost against the conference since dropping a 107-79 one-sided affair to Kentucky inside Rupp Arena.