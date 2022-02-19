Tennessee dropped a rock fight to Arkansas, 58-48 at Bud Walton Arena. The Vols were plagued by a total of 24 fouls called and shot 27% from the field in a game to forget as SEC play winds to a close.
Kennedy Chandler picked up his third foul with two seconds remaining in the first half of Tennessee’s pivotal road matchup against Arkansas.
The freshman guard was doing what he had been all game up to that point and had just blown past Razorback guard Stanley Umude to feed junior forward Uros Plavsic, who turned and laid the ball in the hoop in one swift motion.
But Chandler’s momentum carried into Razorback forward Jaylin Williams following the dish, prompting a charge call from official Tony Greene. The bucket was waived off and the Vols entered halftime down one point.
It was that type of evening for the Vols, who came up just short to Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena, 58-48.
Chandler was effectively handicapped in the second half. The Razorbacks held the former five-star prospect to 2 points in the final 20 minutes after scoring a team-high 9 points in the first half.
And for the most part, head coach Rick Barnes' hands were tied. In total, four Vols – Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Chandler – finished with at least four fouls.