Tennessee will play a slightly shortened season due to COVID-19 with a plan to play 27 games. The Vols will face the 18 SEC opponents and nine out-of-conference foes.
The Vols entire schedule hasn’t been released yet, but we have a pretty good grasp on Tennessee’s 2020-21 schedule.
Tennessee's season will begin on Nov. 25 with Tennessee hosting Charlotte. The Vols will then turn around and face VCU on Nov. 27.
Tennessee then has a two week gap in its schedule until it hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 12. However, Rick Barnes indicated to the media last month that the Vols would still play Gonzaga, who they were originally scheduled to play in New York City, and this week, CBS Sports Network’s Jon Rothstein reported that Tennessee and Gonzaga would meet on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.
The South Bend Tribute reported last week that Notre Dame would play Tennessee in South Bend on Dec. 4.
The rest of Tennessee's non-conference slate includes Appalachian State, Tennessee Tech, USC Upstate and a Jan. 30 meeting with Kansas.
The two reported matchups would finalize Tennessee’s 27 regular season game schedule and give the Vols five quality opponents in VCU, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and then the headliners in Gonzaga and Kansas. Both the Jayhawks and Zags are projected to be top 10 teams this season with Gonzaga being considered an early Final Four favorite.
The matchup with Kansas will be the third in as many seasons. Kansas got the best of Tennessee in two tight games.
“We're excited about having a chance to play Kansas again,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “We had a really good game against them a year ago. I guess my disappointment is that they won't be able to get the full Thompson-Boling experience where it would be sold out as we normally expect it to be. … We obviously don't feel like it's going to be anywhere near what we know Thompson-Boling to be like, but as time goes on who knows what will happen.”
Tennessee was left scrambling a bit to fill out its non-conference schedule due to the cancellation of ESPN’s Orlando bubble. Barnes indicated interest in the event back in August and as recently as last month said the Vols intended to play non-conference games there.
“We're counting on it, but it's not set in concrete yet,” Barnes said of playing in Orlando. “We're hoping it is, to be quite frank, but we're not there yet and won't be until we get all of the guidelines that we need to know how everything's going to be done there. That's something that we're counting on, but it's not set in stone yet.”
The plan reportedly fell through on Oct. 26 with CBS Sports’ Seth Davis announcing that the event had been canceled due to teams and ESPN not being able to agree on testing protocols.
Tennessee's SEC season will begin Dec. 30 at Missouri. The Vols SEC home opener will be the ensuing Saturday against Alabama.
In addition to Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, the Vols will play Missouri and Florida twice. Tennessee will play everyone else in the league once.
Tennessee will play rival Kentucky twice in two weeks with the Vols traveling to Lexington on Feb. 6 and hosting the Wildcats on Feb. 20.
The schedule also includes road matchups at Auburn and LSU.
Tennessee's regular season will conclude on March 3 against Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena.