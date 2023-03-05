No. 12 Tennessee regular season came to a disappointing end at the hands of Bruce Pearl and Auburn on Saturday afternoon.
Despite an overall worthy performance from the Vols, the Tigers were able to make the most of a few Tennessee mishaps and pull away 79-70.
Santiago Vescovi led the way for Tennessee with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists and Tyreke Key added 13 in his first game back after a two-game absence with an ankle injury. Josiah-Jordan James had 10 points, but his minutes were cut short due to fouls.
Key and Julian Phillips, who had 10 points of his own, were both perfect from the free throw line, hitting four and six from the stripe respectively, but their solid showing at the line only put a dent in what would be a 63% free throw shooting night.
But with some solid performances came some bad ones.
“I thought Tyreke and Julian gave us really quality minutes,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “Again, in the first half we just had too many mental mistakes with our gameplan.”
Jahmai Mashack fouled out and was only able to play 13 minutes against Auburn. His defensive presence was missed and it gave the Vols one less ball handling option, which was missed in the absence of usual-starting point guard Zakai Zeigler, who tore his ACL against Arkansas on Tuesday.
Tennessee’s big men struggled on offense. Olivier Nkamhoua had seven points, Jonas Aidoo had four, Uros Plavsic had two and Tobe Awaka had just one. What Tennessee’s big men lacked on offense, they didn’t quite make up for on defense, giving up several open lanes for players like Wendell Green Jr., who had a game-high 24 points.
“We just had way, way, way too many defensive breakdowns in areas that we haven’t in a long time,” Barnes said. “I thought coming out of halftime our defense wasn’t very good at all.”
But despite mental mistakes, defensive lapses and a lack of execution, Tennessee found itself in a place to win late in the second half.
The Vols offense didn’t capitalize on the situation and failed once again to execute, which ultimately led to the 79-70 loss.
“I thought we over dribbled. I thought we stood around,” Barnes said. “We always are all year long so much better when we’re moving and cutting and getting the ball moving as opposed to isolations, and we don’t do it a lot but when we do do it, we have to get something out of it.”
Now Tennessee finds itself with a disappointing No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament rather than the No. 4 seed — and double-bye — it would have received with a win on Saturday. The Vols had one last shot at securing a No. 4 seed, but Missouri’s win over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon sealed their fate.
The Vols will play the winner of No. 12 South Carolina vs No. 13 Ole Miss on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Gamecocks and Rebels face off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. All of the games for the SEC Tournament will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Tennessee has faced South Carolina twice this season, routing the Gamecocks by 43 in January and again by 40 in February. The Vols struggled against Ole Miss in late December, but ultimately defeated the Rebels.
