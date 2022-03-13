Tennessee earns a No. 3 seed, will face Longwood in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Just hours after Tennessee’s SEC Title win against Texas A&M, the bracket committee determined the Vols would be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Vols enter the tournament having won seven straight and 12 of its last 13 games. With 11 quadrant one victories and wins over Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas, as well as an SEC Title under their belt, it is believed by many that Tennessee should have been at least a No. 2 seed.
Barnes said after Tennessee’s SEC Title that the winner of the SEC should have been guaranteed a 1-seed, much less a two.
“I can tell you, again, I said coming into this tournament, if any of the top four teams win the tournament, they should be on the one line,” Barnes said.
As a No. 3 seed, Tennessee will draw a No. 14 seed in Longwood in the first round on Thursday. The Lancers are dancing for the first time in their history and won the Big South by beating Winthrop last Sunday.