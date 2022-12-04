No. 13 Tennessee had its most complete game of the season Sunday night.
The Vols dismantled Alcorn State 94-40 behind 27 assists, 44 rebounds and a defensive masterclass.
Julian Phillips’s 14 first half points led Tennessee to a dominant 49-22 early lead. The Vols shot an efficient 55% from the field while holding the Braves to just 33%, including 0-for-9 from three. Phillips finished with 18 points.
“He’s got a terrific feel for the game,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “He sees the court for the most part.”
Tyreke Key also gave the Vols a boost with three threes in the first half.
“We want him to be aggressive,” Barnes said. “When he’s open, we expect him to turn it loose.”
The Vols continued the trend of stifling early defense, forcing 11-Alcorn State turnovers in the first half to pick up 17 points off turnovers. Tennessee turned the ball over just three times in the first half.
“We’ve got to get a team full of guys that want to be defensive player of the year,” Barnes said. “That means those guys doing their job consistently, especially on ball screens and when we switch, containing the basketball.”
Tennessee's hot start carried over into the second half as the Vols came out on a 14-2 run to start the second half. Alcorn State also turned it over six times during that stretch.
Six Vols were in double digits Sunday night with Nkamhoua leading the way with 20 points. 14 of those points came in the second half. Nkamhoua also had a game-high six assists.
“I like it when our post guys are in there carving out their space and are able to make good passes in tight areas,” Barnes said.
Tennessee’s ball movement as a whole was phenomenal. The Vols were finding cutters what seemed like every time down the floor and it almost always led to points.
“Our offense is designed around cuts and screens and getting shots off," Nkamhoua said. "We move the ball and we drive the ball, but a lot of our actions have cuts in them, a lot of our plays have cuts in them.”
Tennessee forced 22 turnovers behind 13 steals, and scored 36 points off those turnovers. Zeigler finished with five steals and Jahmai Mashack added four.
“That’s when we were at our best,” Barnes said. “We were able to turn some turnovers into baskets, which makes it easier in some ways. I thought overall I would tell you it was our most complete game in terms of concentration.”
Tennessee also outrebounded the Braves 44-23, picking up 17 offensive rebounds and 20 second-chance points.
“I think rebounding is one of the most important parts of our game,” Uros Plasvic said. “It should be every single night.”
The Vols now look to Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday before a tough stretch against Maryland and Arizona, starting on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.
Tennessee has looked like a completely different team since its loss in November to Colorado, and the newfound confidence and execution has come from a switch in the team's mindset.
“I think our mindset coming into the game was really good,” Nkamhoua said. “Our preparation – we’ve been getting better – and I think everyone is starting to tune in on the type of mentality that we need to have as a team. We just can’t let it go.”
