March is less than a day away.
Tennessee, for its part, is acting like it, too. The Vols have found a new flame in the past couple weeks and rose to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll after downing No. 3 Auburn and Missouri on the road. With the pair of wins, the Vols improve to 21-7 (12-4 SEC) on the season with just two games remaining.
And with Tennessee’s win over Auburn Saturday night, things just got interesting in the race for the SEC title. Were the Vols to win out and get some help in the form of an Auburn loss, they would earn a No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament as well as a share of the regular season title.
The win also improved the Vols’ chances of a higher seed in the big dance. Tennessee is listed as a No. 3 seed per ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
The Vols are now locked in for a double bye in the SEC Tournament, and will begin their postseason Friday, March 11.