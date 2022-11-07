No. 11 Tennessee started off its season with a 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday after shaking off a rough first half and putting on an offensive display in the second half.
Tyreke Key shined in his debut for the Vols. The Indiana State transfer had 17 points and shot 4/8 from deep. The performance follows his 26-point performance in the Vols exhibition against Gonzaga.
“I thought I felt comfortable out there,” Key said. “Obviously playing against Gonzaga and Michigan State, those two games got me going again.”
Before Monday’s game Tyreke Key hadn’t played in a regular season game since the 2020-21 season. He wasted no time getting back in rhythm after a full season off.
“His demeanor pretty much never changes,” Barnes said. “Other than the first half against Michigan State where he didn’t attempt a shot, every half since then he’s been everything we thought he could be. And he can even do more.”
Zakai Zeigler posted 12 points with 10 of those coming in the second half and Santiago Vescovi had nine points on three threes along with eight rebounds and five assists.
After an offseason procedure, Josiah-Jordan James had eight points off the bench on 3/6 from the field. James returned to practice and Monday’s game was one of his first full-speed efforts since the procedure.
“He did what I would expect from him coming out in the flow of the game,” Barnes said. “His cardio looked better than I thought it would be.”
Tennessee had a rough first half to start the season. The Vols shot 9-29 from the field and 4-21 from deep despite a lot of open looks. Tennessee also turned the ball over eight times in the first half.
“Every time we turned it over it’s because we didn’t do what we practiced,” Barnes said.
The Vols had a four-minute stretch late in the second half with no points, allowing Tennessee Tech to go on an 8-0 run and cut the lead to six. Vescovi snapped the cold streak with a three with just over a minute to play.
The Vols came out of the halftime looking like a different team. Key hit two threes and Vescovi hit another to build the Vols’ lead up to 18 points within the first four minutes of the second half. The fast start allowed Tennessee to cruise the rest of the way.
Freshman guard BJ Edwards came off the bench toward the end of the game and had five points in his few minutes on the court, making a layup and hitting a corner three.
Tennessee finished the game shooting 40% from the field and 31% from deep. The Vols’ 44 three-point attempts mark the second time in a row Tennessee has shot 40+ threes in a season opener.
“We’re going to shoot the ball,” Barnes said. “We work too hard not to do that.”
Though their shooting wasn’t outstanding on Monday, the Vols have a team full of shooters that are sure to make opposing defenses pay for leaving them open.
“Everybody can shoot it and I think that’s why we’re such an explosive offense,” Key said. “The nights they’re going to fall are going to be good nights.”
