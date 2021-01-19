A day after jumping to its highest ranking of the 2020-21 season, the sixth-ranked Vols dropped their second game of the season, falling to Florida 75-49 in Gainesville.
“I think that we weren’t locked in, we weren’t ready to play,” Tennessee forward John Fulkerson said. “We came out just taking their punches, we weren’t throwing punches at them. … It starts with me, Yves (Pons) and the starters.”
"When you play basketball like that that's what happens," guard Josiah Jordan James said. "You get the result that we got tonight, and I feel like we just need to come back with more force and more effort and just play harder."
Both teams were without some pivotal pieces in Tuesday’s matchup, especially for Florida. On top of the Gators being without star Keyontae Johnson who will miss the remainder of the season, Florida was missing guard Scottie Lewis and forward Colin Castleton.
Tennessee was without freshman guard Jaden Springer who re-injured his ankle against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The Vols' offense struggled mightily as they missed the double digit scorer and the team's best shot creator and maker. But Tennessee’s problems Tuesday ran far deeper than the injury to the star freshman.
The Vols were out of sync from the get go, struggling to get anything going while scoring just 27 points in the first half.
While Tennessee’s offense has struggled at times this season they’ve gotten good shot selection nearly every game, with the problems usually involving shot making. That wasn’t the case in Gainesville as head coach Mike White’s squad harassed the Vols’ offense all night, never letting them get comfortable.
Tennessee recorded a season high 18 turnovers on its way to losing the turnover battle for the first time this season.
“Our guard play was horrendous,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “The turnovers, the missed shots. … I don’t know what I’m going to do, I don’t know what we’re going to do but I can assure you that we’re going to change the lineup."
One sequence in which sloppy ball handling cost Tennessee came with the Vols pushing into Florida’s double digit lead in the second half.
After Florida pushed its lead to as much as 20 in the second half, the Vols showed life, going on a 11-3 run to cut the Gators lead to 12.
First, E.J. Anosike missed a wide open layup to cut Florida’s lead to 10 before the Gators’ Tre Mann pushed the lead back to 14 on the other end.
Victor Bailey Jr. would get back tapped taking it up the court leading to a Florida dunk. Anosike would turn it over on the next possession and Anthony Duruji would bang in a triple to push Florida’s lead to 19, effectively putting the Vols away.
It was the worst game of Bailey’s short Tennessee career, as the junior guard scored four points on a putrid one-of-12 shooting including zero-of-six shooting from three-point range. Bailey also totaled five turnovers and the 89% free throw shooter made just two-of-six attempts from the charity stripe.
Tennessee’s team shooting wasn’t too much better as the Vols shot 28% from the field, 17% from three-point range and 48% from the free throw line. The shooting marks from the field and the free throw line marked Tennessee’s lowest of the season.
“At some point in time we have to make some shots too, obviously,” Barnes said.
John Fulkerson was the only Vol with a strong offensive night tallying 15 points on six-of-nine shooting but the senior earned criticism from his head coach on the defensive end of the court, getting pulled from the game twice in the opening four minutes for missed assignments.
Florida made a Tennessee defense that entered the game ranked second in KenPom look below average. Florida’s 75 points were the second most scored against the Vols this season and Florida scored at a more efficient rate than anybody else has.
The Gators shot 49% from the field while dominating the offensive glass with 17 rebounds and 13 second chance points. Combine the two and you have an impressive 1.1 points per possession.
“I think it’s a lack of taking the challenge,” Barnes said of the rebounding issues. “You knew they were going to come out and play aggressive, Mike’s (White) teams do that, they’re going to do that. But our front line, Yves Pons can’t end the game with three rebounds. He can’t. His sole thing is to play defense and rebound.”
Tennessee will look to bounce back Saturday night when they host No. 19 Missouri to Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.