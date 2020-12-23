No. 8 Tennessee disposed of USC Upstate in its final game before the holiday break on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols advance to 6-0 on the season with the 80-60 win before heading into SEC play after a holiday break.
After scoring over 100 points in their last two games and entering the game undefeated, the Vols offense regressed in the first half against the Spartans.
The Vols shot 41% from the field which is a solid number from most teams, the regression came from behind the three-point line where the Vols went just two-for-10 in the first half. Tennessee was able to get to the free-throw line for 10 attempts and made seven of them.
Victor Bailey Jr. was once again the consistency in the Vols’ offense during the first half. Bailey scored nine points and shot 57% from the field while going one for two from behind the three-point line. Bailey also had three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Bailey would finish the game with 18 points.
For the Spartans, Tommy Bruner was able to find his shots against the Vols defense in his 18 first-half minutes. Burner scored nine points, going four-of-eight from the field and one of two from behind the three-point line. Burner found his teammates for four assists and grabbed a rebound.
The Vols defense struggled to be its usual self in the first half, looking sluggish on rotations and closeouts which led to the Spartans going 39.3% from the field and 40% from behind the three-point line in the first half.
Tennessee led 33-26 going into halftime. The Spartans 26 points are only the second time a team has scored more than 25 points on the Vols in the first half this season.
The beginning of the second half was the Bruner show for the Spartans, he would explode for nine more early points most of which came from well guarded three-point shots. Bruner’s hot start would give the Spartans the confidence to stick around with the Vols and give them trouble in the second half. Burner would finish the game with 18 points.
“You enter every game trying to take away the other team's two best options.,” Barnes said. “We've done a good job of that this year but not tonight."
The Vols were able to find some separation midway through the second half when Santiago Vescovi hit back to back three-pointers.
The Spartans were able to make some small runs late in the game but the Vols would be able to keep them at bay largely due to the play of Josiah Jordan James.
James was once again the do it all guy for the Vols in the second half as he had 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and five assists. He was the heartbeat of the Vols before he had to check himself out of the game due to an injury. The move seemed to be largely precautionary,
“He’s a tough kid,” Bailey said of James. “He works hard. He’s vital to this team’s success.”
Olivier Nkamhoua also had a nice performance for the Vols as he finished with nine points in 13 minutes of play and went a perfect four for four from the field.
“Olivier looked more relaxed tonight than he has anytime since he’s been here.” Barnes said.
Nkamhoua knows there is still plenty of room to grow in his game.
“There’s a lot for me to learn and not trying to force myself that when I go out there, I need to be perfect is one of those things.” Nkamhoua said. “I need to get better on the court and get better on the bench watching my teammates.”
Tennessee opened up a larger gap late in the game thanks to its 76% field goal percentage in the second half and its 50% three-point percentage.
The Vols would escape the sluggish performance with a dominant win on the scoreboard but this is sure to be a teaching lesson for coach Barnes before the Vols start their trek through SEC play.
“This, probably tonight, is more what we needed than beating somebody by 30 or 40 points.” Barnes said.
The Vols will be off for a holiday break before taking to the road to open up SEC play at Missouri on Dec. 30 for a 9:00 p.m. ET midweek tipoff on SEC Network.