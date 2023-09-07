Tennessee basketball saw its season come to an end in the Sweet 16 with a loss to FAU at the end of March. Just under six months later, the Vols 2023-24 schedule is set.
The SEC officially released the 2023-24 in-conference schedule on Thursday. Here is a run-down of the SEC gauntlet the Volunteers face this upcoming season.
Food City Center debut for men’s basketball
The Vol will begin their eighteen game home slate on Jan. 6 versus Ole Miss, who finished their 202’-23 season 3-15 in conference play, finishing No. 13. This will be the second consecutive season the Vols will open SEC play against the Rebels.
Along with it being the opener, Tennessee will also be debuting a new arena name for with the Vols inside for the first time – Food City Center.
Hitting the road
After the home debut, the Vols make a quick turnaround towards Starkville on Jan. 10, before taking the second trip to Athens, Georgia on Jan. 13. While both Mississippi State and Georgia faced their own struggles, combining for a conference record of 14-24, setting the tone early on the road is going to be essential for Rick Barnes’ team.
Defending home court
It wouldn't be conference play without rivalries. Jan. 16, the Florida Gators come to town riding high off of their 67-54 victory in the swamp against the Vols last year. After Florida visits, Alabama gets next on Jan. 20. The Vols will get a week off before they return to action, playing in the states’ capitol against Vanderbilt.
Down the stretch
As the dates get closer to March, the Vols will see some important home matchups at Food City Center. Former Vols’ head coach Bruce Pearl visits on Wednesday, Feb. 28, with Kentucky rounding it out for senior day in Knoxville.
Road warriors
Analyzing the schedule, the Vols close out the season facing very tough environments all across the conference. This includes a trip to Kentucky (Feb. 3), Texas A&M (Feb. 10) and Alabama (March 2). At last, the final road contest of the season will be in South Carolina on March 6.
The SEC tournament kicks off March 13, and will run through the March 17.
The Vols are 52-19 (.732) over their past two seasons in the SEC. No other team in the conference has more wins- better yet- a higher win percentage during the two year run.
