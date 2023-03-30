Olivier Nkamhoua has entered the transfer portal, a UT spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beacon Thursday afternoon.
Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Vols in his senior season. The forward enters the transfer portal as a grad transfer.
Nkamhoua spent four seasons with Tennessee with his senior year being the most successful one. He helped lead the Vols to their first Sweet 16 since 2019 behind a 27-point performance against Duke in the round of 32.
This story will be updated.
