Rick Barnes turned to sports information director Tom Satkowiak after Tennessee’s 73-64 win over Vanderbilt for clarification on what to say when someone asked him a certain question.
Satkowiak gave him his answer.
“If you’ve got to ask, you’re not pushin’ P,” Barnes repeated.
Tennessee’s use of pushin’ P – a saying originally derived from a Gunna and Future song with the same title – stemmed from Barnes’ original introduction to the phrase a few days ago, when he and Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper filmed a promotional video with the intent of selling more student tickets.
Barnes was told to say, ‘keep pushin’ P’ at the end of the video.
“Really and truly, the person that was more dumbfounded than me was Kellie Harper,” Barnes said. “When they asked me about it, I said ‘the P’, they said, ‘no it’s pushin’ P.’”
Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler was there to fill the seventh-year Tennessee coach in.
“I got six different answers on it and finally somebody said it is keeping pressure and keep playing. I think that was Zakai. I don’t even think Tom knew what it was. Yeah, I guess keep pushin’ P.”
Now, the phrase is used as a mantra for a Tennessee team playing the best basketball it has all season. The Vols, after travelling to Starkville and walking away with a win over Mississippi State, bested Vanderbilt Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena to solidify a seven-game SEC win streak.
Tennessee was led by an 19-year-old and a 24-year-old to the win Saturday night. Zeigler and covid-senior forward John Fulkerson combined for some of their best games this season, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Fulkerson was as confused as Barnes was when he first heard about pushin’ P, although it had become something of a call to arms for a Tennessee team that had just lost one of its best players in Olivier Nkamhoua.
“I don’t know what it means, I don’t know if he knows what it means, I don’t know if anybody knows what it means,” Fulkerson said. “I like it, I’m here for it. It’s kept us rolling.”
Zeigler has an idea why a phrase used in a rap song that dropped over a month ago has been able to set Tennessee’s mentality straight with just under a month to go until conference tournament season begins.
“I feel like we’ve translated that to the court in some type of way,” Zeigler said. “Now we just keep going into this flow and we keep winning more games. We’re on a streak, a seven-game streak.”
So what does pushin’ P really mean?
“Just keep it true, keep it 100,” Zeigler answered. “If you don’t know what pushin’ P means, then you ain’t pushin’ P.”
And Barnes uses the phrase more than one would think. After Tennessee’s win over Mississippi State last Wednesday, Barnes walked in on junior center Uros Plavsic and other players facetiming with Nkamhoua, who was celebrating from home.
“I’ve just got one thing to say,” Barnes said to Nkamhoua.
You can guess what came next.