A day after Tennessee shut down its facility and canceled its first two games with Charlotte and VCU, the Vols extended their shutdown to two weeks. This comes after all Tier one basketball personnel retested Monday to make sure none of the Sunday tests were false positives.
The two weeks worth of cancellations will cost the Vols their first four games of the season. In addition to this week’s matchups, Tennessee’s early December matchups with Gonzaga and Notre Dame have been canceled.
Tennessee’s season will now begin on Dec. 12 when they host Cincinnati to Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes was one of the personnel members that tested positive but “is in isolation at his home ... experiencing very mild symptoms but is generally feeling well.”