No. 7 Tennessee heads to the Big Apple for the second year in a row on Sunday to take on No. 13 Maryland.
The Vols have a long history with the city that has been deemed the “Mecca of Basketball,” though it isn’t a very favorable one. Tennessee is 7-18 in New York City.
Here is a breakdown of Tennessee’s games in New York City.
The Long Island games
Some of Tennessee’s earliest games in New York City were against Long Island, including the Vols’ first game in New York in 1937.
In their three meetings in New York, Long Island defeated Tennessee three times in 1937, 1945 and 1946 respectively.
The Saint John’s games
Tennessee used to play Saint John’s, which is in Queens, New York, somewhat regularly. The two teams met in New York in 1942 and 1948 and again in 1971, 1972 and 1975. Saint John’s controlled the games in New York 4-1 all time.
1944 vs. NYU
Tennessee’s sole game against New York University came in 1944 and the Vols came out on top 50-48. The game was played on Christmas day.
1945 vs. Rhode Island
Tennessee made a second trip to New York in the 1944-45 season when it took on Rhode Island in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The Rams defeated the Vols 51-44, ending Tennessee’s season.
1969 NIT
Tennessee played four games in New York in 1969 in the NIT. It defeated Rutgers, Ohio and Army, but dropped a game to Temple.
1971 vs. Duke
Tennessee and Duke met in the 1971 NIT and the Blue Devils came out on top 78-64.
1972 vs. Niagara
In one of just three all-time meetings with Niagara, the Vols lost 66-62 in the ECAC Holiday Festival.
1985 vs. Indiana
In Tennessee’s final game in New York City of the 20th century, the Vols lost to the Hoosiers – led by legendary coach Bobby Knight – 74-67.
2006 NIT
Tennessee didn’t return to New York until 2006, when it played in the NIT Season-Tip Off. The Vols went 0-2 on the weekend, dropping games to UNC and Butler.
2010 NIT
Tennessee returned to the NIT Season Tip-Off in 2010 and had much more success. After winning the first two games in Knoxville, the Vols defeated VCU and Villanova in Madison Square Garden to win the tournament.
2015 Barclays Center Classic
The Vols had a rough showing in the 2015 Barclays Center Classic, dropping both games of the invitation to Nebraska and Butler.
2018 NIT
Tennessee once again played in the NIT Season Tip-Off and split its games, defeating Louisville but losing to No. 2 Kansas
2021 vs. Texas Tech
The Vols most recent appearance in New York came last year against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic. After an ugly 40 minutes of regulation, Tennessee fell to the Red Raiders in overtime.
2022 vs. Maryland
Tennessee and Maryland tip-off at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon in Barclays Center.
