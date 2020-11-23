Just two days before its season opening game, the Tennessee basketball team paused all activities after “multiple” Tier one personnel tested positive for COVID-19, Sunday.
Tier one personnel includes players, managers, coaches and support staff. Head coach Rick Barnes was one of the people to test positive.
The 12th ranked Vols were set to begin their highly anticipated 2020-21 season on Wednesday against Charlotte, but that is now off as Tennessee canceled the entire Volunteer Classic that was set to include the 49ers and VCU due to contact tracing protocols.
If the Vols were to shut down operations for a full 14 days, like Ole Miss announced Monday morning, it would cancel their first four games, including marquee matchups with No. 1 Gonzaga and Notre Dame.
As of right now, the games against Notre Dame and Gonzaga are still on track.