Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has completed his coaching staff, hiring Justin Gainey, the former Marquette assistant posted on Twitter Monday.
Gainey spent last season at Marquette under head coach Steve Wojciechowski before Wojciechowski was fired and replaced by Shaka Smart.
Gainey’s season at Marquette wasn’t his only as he worked there from 2014-17 before spending two seasons with Arizona.
Gainey joins Rod Clark as the two new assistants on Barnes’ staff, replacing Kim English, who left to be the head coach at George Mason and Desmond Oliver, who left to be the head coach at ETSU.
The Vols’ attention now turns to filling out its roster as Tennessee still has four scholarships to fill by the end of the season.