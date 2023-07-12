Zakai Zeigler was alone on the practice court, rehabbing from a torn ACL. Being separated is killing the Tennessee basketball junior guard.
Head coach Rick Barnes has had to hold Zeigler back as the Vols kick off their summer workouts. The guard is antsy to return to the floor.
“If you ask him, he’d tell you right now he wants to practice today,” Barnes said on Tuesday. “When we first started we came out doing some simple passing drills and he wanted to jump right in and we have to keep holding him back.”
zeigler has attacked his rehab like anyone who has watched the guard play would expect. The high motor 5-foot-9 player, who suffered the injury on Feb. 28, is expected to reach 100% by late fall.
For now, he is ahead of schedule and attacking rehab as he would attack opposing point guards.
"We’re not going to let (Zeigler) come back until we know he’s 100% ready and that won’t be until late in the fall probably, but he’s itching and he would tell you right now his left leg is stronger than his right leg which is obviously a good thing and you guys have seen him play.
"You know what’s in his DNA. I think he’s gone at this rehab the way you would expect him to do. He’s been a model patient in terms of doing it but he is impatient because he’s ready but we obviously won’t let that happen.”
Zakai Zeigler (5) prepares for practice in Pratt Pavilion. Tuesday July 11, 2023.
Tennessee is in the midst of its summer workouts in preparation for a trip overseas. The summer workouts also give Barnes’ transfer class a chance to acclimate to his system.
Dalton Knecht, a transfer guard from Northern Colorado, highlights the deep class of transfers. The 6-foot-6 Knecht stood out at practice on Tuesday and can have an instant impact for the Vols, whether overseas in the summer or in Thompson-Boling Arena this winter.
“I think he’s been in the gym every day he’s been here,” Barnes said. “It’s all new to him, obviously. What we do and how we do it, it’s new to anybody who comes in here for the first time. But he’s a versatile player. Offensively is skilled and can do a lot of different things. Obviously defensively will be the biggest thing. He’ll have to learn our system and what we need there but he’s working at it every day and anybody that has the passion that he has will figure it out quick. Obviously we expect big things from him.”
Tennessee also brought in Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum and USC Upstate transfer Jordan Gainey. Both Gainey, son of assistant coach Justin Gainey, and Ledlum have caught Barnes’ eye early.
“Highly competitive and have added to us and both of them are still learning the system. In terms of what they’ve shown us from their work ethic, their attitude, their willingness to come right in and blend in with our team and program has been great. Both of those guys are going to add a lot to us.”
As for the rest of the summer, Barnes will continue to utilize the summer workouts to get his transfer additions up to speed before the Vols head overseas to Italy. The 10-day trip will include three games, two against the Lithuanian National Team and one against Italian club team A.S. Stella Azzura in Rome.
"We certainly have foundation blocks in place where it’s good to have older guys back," Barnes said. "I think our older guys have done a terrific job helping these young guys, coach (them). We’ve seen them, they’re very active with it. Ever since we’ve started, we’ve tried to taper a little bit more this year.
"We felt that we wanted to do a lot of teaching with these guys early. And obviously knowing we’ve got a foreign trip here at the end of the month, having that stuff in when we’re there, we can be ready for certain situations."
