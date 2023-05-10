Forward Julian Phillips is entering the transfer portal, as reported by 247Sports and Rivals. The Tennessee basketball freshman had previously declared for the NBA Draft.
At a Big Orange Caravan stop in Nashville on April 19, head coach Rick Barnes updated the status of Phillips.
"Both Josiah(Jordan James) and Julian are going through the NBA process," Barnes said. "That's what they have to do and it's a process they have to go through. They're certainly training for it. We want what's best for them. That's just a process they have to go through."
The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In order to retain NCAA eligibility, players must remove their name from the draft by Wednesday, May 31.
Phillips, a former five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, signed his National Letter of Intent with LSU. After Will Wade was fired, Phillips signed with the Vols.
Phillips appeared in 32 games for the Vols, starting in 25. The freshman averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting over 40% from the field. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward averaged 24 minutes a game.
