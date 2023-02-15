Despite facing possibly the most unlucky week of any team this college basketball season, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and his team are finding positives heading into one of their toughest weeks so far this season.
On Wednesday, the Vols (19-6, 8-4 SEC) lost to an unranked Vanderbilt team at the buzzer after Santiago Vescovi missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation and the Commodores drew up a perfect play that led to a corner three.
On Saturday, the Vols lost to an unranked Missouri team at the buzzer after Vescovi missed a free throws and Tobe Awaka committed a lane violation. This time, rather than a perfectly drawn up play, the Tigers won on a chaotic heave from 35 feet.
What made the loss on Saturday so crushing was that the Vols crawled back from a 17-point deficit and had one of their best offensive halves of the season, just to have the comeback spoiled by the last-second shot.
Despite the crushing loss, Barnes found positives from the game and is looking to bounce back against No. 1 Alabama (22-3, 12-0) on Wednesday in a game that could make up for last week.
“Their effort, intensity, willingness to do what they had to do — I thought it was enough,” Barnes said.
The second-half comeback on Saturday showed a new side of Tennessee’s team — an offense that was scorching hot and scoring on a different level than it has for most of the season.
“We were just out there playing basketball. That’s what we have to do,” sophomore big Jonas Aidoo said. “Just all be on the same page and be on the same game plan.”
The Vols were taking open shots when they found them on Saturday, which proved to be the biggest difference. That was especially evident for Tyreke Key, who had 23 points with 21 of those coming in the second half.
Key’s hot hand is exactly why Barnes brought him to Tennessee from Indiana State in the offseason. Games like Saturday’s
“He missed some shots early, but he kept that thing loaded and kept that thing shooting, and that’s what we need him to do,” Barnes said.
And Barnes wants his team to follow in Key’s lead. While the Vols will always pride themselves on defense, confidence on offense will lead to scoring outbursts like the one on Saturday.
“I tell these guys, if they’re not going to take open shots, they’re not going to get in rhythm,” Barnes said. “They’ve got to get some rhythm going even if they miss a few of them. The key is, when you do miss them, you’ve still got to be willing to take open shots. You can’t stop.”
But the Vols will have to combine their typically great defense with their rarely great offense if they want a chance to knock off Alabama, which has seemed like the best team in the country in a weird college basketball season.
“Nate Oats and his staff, they’ve done a great job,” Barnes said. “They’ve more than earned the right to be the No. 1 team in the country. Like I said, I think they probably should have been there before now.”
The Crimson Tide will come into the game as the new No. 1 team in the nation and the No. 2 Kenpom team. Alabama has a top-5 defense and a top-15 offense.
A lot of Alabama’s success has come through freshman Brandon Miller, who is averaging 18.8 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game.
Tennessee’s game plan isn’t to stop Miller — nobody is stopping him — the Vols will just try to make things hard for him.
“I don’t think you stop great players,” Barnes said. “I think you try to work hard and when the day is done, he’s going to get his points and you’ve just got to hope that he had to work to get all of them. But when it comes to playing great players, great teams, you’re not going to stop them.”
