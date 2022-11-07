Over 3,500 UT students are registered for Tennessee's season opener against Tennessee Tech Monday night, a UT spokesperson told The Daily Beacon.
The number is much larger than a typical crowd size for a game like Monday's against a non-conference, mid-major opponent, which usually draw about 1,500 students.
The large student attendance comes as changes impact student seating.
For years, student seating has been in sections 124, 125 and behind the basket in sections 128 and 129. This season, student seating will run behind both baskets, stretching the entirety of sections 113, 114, 128 and 129, the university announced last year among other ticket and seating changes.
Overflow student seating will still be in the arena's southwest end and the changes will not affect women's games.
Anticipation for the season is higher than normal after Tennessee's routing of Gonzaga in an exhibition game in October. The Vols also played a closed-door scrimmage against Michigan State in October, but the results of the game are unknown.
The Vols tip off against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET Monday night as Tennessee looks to keep its 17-game home win streak alive.
