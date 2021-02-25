Tennessee will welcome Florida to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, March 7. Tip-off is set for noon ET and will broadcast on ESPNU.
The Vols were originally scheduled to play Florida on Feb. 10 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee ended up playing Georgia after the SEC reshuffled the schedule due to COVID-19 protocol.
On Jan. 19, a shorthanded Florida team was able to thoroughly dismantle Tennessee in route to a 75-49 victory.
The March 7 game will serve as the home regular-season finale for Tennessee, as well as senior day.
Florida is 12-6 coming off of a blowout win against Auburn.
Tennessee will have a week between Saturday’s noon ET game at Auburn the newly added game against Florida.