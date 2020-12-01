Tennessee's basketball program has added a game to its 2020 schedule as the Vols will host Tennessee-Martin to Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 9.
The matchup comes after Tennessee had its first four games canceled due to COVID-19 .
The Vols are expected to fully resume basketball operations on Dec. 5 before facing the Skyhawks in what is now the season opener.
UT Martin is set to open its season Wednesday night in a matchup with Evansville.
The matchup is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
No. 13 Tennessee's matchup with the Skyhawks should be a good warmup game for Tennessee before they face Cincinnati on Dec. 12.