The Vols vs. LSU

Tennessee's head basketball coach Rick Barnes watches the Tennessee and LSU basketball game on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

 Caitlyn Jordan/Daily Beacon

Tennessee's basketball program has added a game to its 2020 schedule as the Vols will host Tennessee-Martin to Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 9.

The matchup comes after Tennessee had its first four games canceled due to COVID-19 .

The Vols are expected to fully resume basketball operations on Dec. 5 before facing the Skyhawks in what is now the season opener.

UT Martin is set to open its season Wednesday night in a matchup with Evansville.

The matchup is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

No. 13 Tennessee's matchup with the Skyhawks should be a good warmup game for Tennessee before they face Cincinnati on Dec. 12.

