During the 2019-2020 season, Tennessee men’s basketball struggled to replace key players like Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, Jordan Bone and Kyle Alexander. The Vols won 17 games before the season was called off due to COVID-19.
John Fulkerson and Yves Pons were two bright spots in the season. Fulkerson had a breakout season and was the go-to player for the Vols. He averaged 15 points and six rebounds on the season. Pons progression as one of the best defenders in college basketball continued in 2019-2020 and he also became a threat on the offensive end of the court. Pons averaged 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while also being a terror on the defensive end with 73 blocks in 31 games.
This season, the Vols success will be predicated on the growth of newcomers and their ability to build chemistry with their teammates.
One player that will be important in bridging the gap and helping to build chemistry is senior graduate transfer E.J. Anosike. Anosike spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University where he was best known as one of the best rebounders in college basketball, averaging 11.6 rebounds in his junior season. Anosike’s work ethic and ability to rebound the ball has impressed coach Rick Barnes since his arrival on campus.
“Man, you're talking about a guy that is a worker (and) very serious,” Barnes said. “He is going to do what he does. He can really rebound the ball because he really wants to rebound the ball. He's worked very, very hard on his three-point shot. As you can imagine, he's really good around the rim. He's a worker. He's one of those guys that goes to the gym, and after you spend time working with him he's going to go back and work on it and keep up with it. He's very serious.”
While Anosike’s ability to rebound the ball and be a solid post threat will help the Vols be a well-rounded team, his leadership and work ethic will also be invaluable. Anosike is a leader and just because he is transferring in from a different school into a new environment, doesn’t mean he will take his role of being a strong voice on and off the court any less serious.
“I feel like I'm a leader,” Anosike said. “First, that's one of the best aspects of my game. Me being a leader on and off the court, showing the guys what to do and correcting guys. I feel like me being vocal and me being one of the anchors of this team is something that I can bring to the table. I also pride myself on playing hard and being the hardest working player on the court and rebounding is just a byproduct of that, because I just love what I do.”
The Vols also have added two five-star freshmen in Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson. Springer graduated from IMG Academy in Florida where he was recognized as a top 20 prospect nationally and viewed as one of the most versatile shooting guards in the nation with the athleticism he brings to the court.
Johnson graduated from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. He was listed as the number one prospect in the state of Tennessee and a top 30 prospect nationally. Johnson had his senior season of high school cut short due to a knee injury but shouldn’t miss anytime this upcoming season. Springer and Johnson have impressed their teammates in their short time on campus thus far.
“I think they'll be great from day one,” junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. said. “Those guys are really talented, there's a reason why they are who they are. They're very talented guys, they're young and they have fresh legs. It's always great to have fresh legs coming in as a freshman and you can see it. They're bouncy and they're ready to go, so I'm excited to see what they can do.”
Pons has been one of the best defenders and athletes on the Vols roster in past years but with the addition of Johnson, he sees someone that has some freakish ability when it comes to physical talents.
“(Keon Johnson) is a freak athlete,” Pons said. “I think he has some stuff that I do not have defensively. He has quick hands, but I still believe I'm bouncier than him.”
Springer has impressed in his early time on campus. He has found a way to fit into the culture of hard work while also understanding the offense and playing within his talents to maximize his ability. Springer’s hard work has caught the eye of coach Barnes who thinks Springer can contribute early if he can get to the peak physical level required to excel as a college basketball player.
“There's no doubt it is conditioning,” Barnes said. “It's the same thing for Keon (Johnson) and Corey (Walker), it's all conditioning. They have got to get themselves to a point to where they understand what conditioning really means. Jaden understands what he's doing and what he's good at. He knows where to go and what he needs to get done. He's a worker too. When I say worker, I think you guys know that is what our culture is built on. He's a guy that has to get better at conditioning. Once he does, that's going to take him to a whole other level.”
The other big name in the Vols recruiting class was forward Corey Walker. Walker was listed as a top 75 prospect nationally and was a driving force behind Hargrave Military Academy’s 36-4 record before the COVID-19 pandemic. In his senior year of high school, Walker averaged 15.2 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Walker will have a chance to play during his freshman year but like his other freshmen teammates, getting in shape will be a huge factor in his development according to coach Barnes.
“Getting in shape,” Barnes said. “I say this for most guys coming in and that's where our normal summer they would have already been there. They would have had it figured out and we would have gotten a lot further along than they are right now. Corey is a step out guy. He's got good skill but like those other guys he's got to get in shape. Before he can do anything, he's got to get in shape that it takes to play at the level that we want things sustained at.”