Tennessee ends the regular season with a 17-7 record, going a perfect 7-0 against non-conference foes while turning in a 10-7 conference record. The 10-7 record earned the Vols a four seed and a double-bye in this weekend’s SEC Tournament.
As we head into the postseason let’s take a look at what we’ve learned about Tennessee and the questions that will dictate its postseason success.
What did we learn?
1. Vols have offensive issues
It’s Tennessee’s offense that kept them from not living up to the top 10 ranking they had early in January. The Vols offense was inconsistent in the pre-conference slate but was able to overpower and dominate inferior opponents; in SEC play that has not been the case.
The Vols scored 66 points per game in conference play while failing to reach 60 points four times. That’s what was so frustrating for Tennessee fans, the Vols offense looked great at times, dismantling Kansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt and South Carolina while dominating the second half in Rupp Arena.
Still, more often than not, Tennessee’s offense has struggled. They rank just ninth in the SEC with 72.5 points per game and rank 73rd nationally in KenPom’s adjusted offensive rating.
Tennessee hasn’t been able to get consistent interior scoring as John Fulkerson and Yves Pons have struggled on the offensive end this season. That led to Tennessee relying on its three-point shooting more and the Vols haven’t been consistent enough from deep, 33.7% team three-point shooting, to overcome the lack of interior scoring.
The Vols have also settled for far too many mid-range jumpers this season, shooting the third most in the nation and not making them with high efficiency.
At this point in the season, Tennessee’s offense likely is what it is. Unless John Fulkerson can build on his strong senior day performance into a strong postseason, the Vols’ offense will handicap Tennessee’s ceiling.
2. Tennessee needs to ride its defense
For all the reasons I listed in the section above, Tennessee must ride its defense in the postseason and hope they can take them to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee’s defense looked like the best in the country entering SEC play and even ranked first in KenPom’s adjusted defensive rating in late January, but the Vols’ defense wasn’t as elite as it could’ve been in SEC play.
There’s plenty of logical reasons for that. First, Tennessee failed to develop reliable depth, especially in the post, so the Vols had to play seven players over 24 minutes a game with the eighth and ninth contributors tallying 8.7 and 7.4 minutes per game respectively.
Bringing the physical and mental tenacity that it takes to be an elite defensive team every night is difficult, made even more so when you don’t have elite depth. Combine this with the fact that Tennessee’s best defenders, Josiah Jordan James, Jaden Springer and Yves Pons, all missed time due to injury and Pons, the Vols’ best defender, isn’t 100% there.
The full week off before Tennessee’s regular season finale with Florida led to the Vols’ best defensive performance since the SEC opener at Missouri.
With four days off before Tennessee begins SEC Tournament play and then another 4-5 days before they begin the NCAA Tournament, it’s conceivable that a well-rested Tennessee team could return to truly elite form on the defensive end.
And that’s what Tennessee should focus on heading into postseason play. The Vols inconsistent offense is what it is, but UT’s defense can be truly elite and with the right draw that can get the Vols to the Sweet 16.
Questions we still have?
1. Can Tennessee shore up its rebounding?
In Tennessee’s seven losses this season, the Vols gave up double-digit offensive rebounds in all but one.
The Vols hoped that bringing in Sacred Heart transfer E.J. Anosike would shore up its rebounding problems from a season ago, Anosike led the NEAC in rebounding in 2020, but the senior has struggled to adapt to the SEC and the Vols’ rebounding has continued to struggle.
If Tennessee’s offense is going to struggle, which it likely will at some point in the NCAA Tournament, the Vols can’t get dominated on the glass. It’s already hard enough to play tough, stingy defense for 30 seconds, adding on another 20 seconds on top of that is even more challenging.
However, there’s still some reason for optimism for Tennessee’s rebounding. The Vols’ struggled horribly on the glass while Josiah Jordan James, the Vols’ leading rebounder with 6.1 per game, was injured. Tennessee has been better since his return, including in out-rebounding Florida 38-29 Sunday.
Tennessee can survive a poor shooting game early in the NCAA Tournament if they take care of the ball and rebound well. If not, the Vols might not be dancing long in March Madness.
2. Does a role player emerge as a reliable scorer?
We’ve discussed how Tennessee can survive in the NCAA Tournament if/when its offense falters, but basketball is a game about making shots and if you do that, your trajectory can really change.
Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson have been mostly consistent for Tennessee, leading the team in scoring in SEC play with 12.7 points (Springer) and 12.1 points (Johnson). Springer in particular has emerged as a reliable scorer over the last month, averaging 17.25 points and scoring less than 15 points just twice in the Vols’ last eight games.
Johnson has been strong in those eight games too, averaging 14.4 points, though he hasn’t been as consistent.
So entering the NCAA Tournament can anyone else for Tennessee step up and have a hot streak? Tennessee’s role players have almost all gone through solid scoring stretches this season.
In early February, Josiah Jordan James averaged 11.75 points over a four game stretch. In late January before injuring his knee, Yves Pons averaged 15.75 points per game over a four game stretch. Just a few weeks ago, Victor Bailey Jr. had a three game stretch where he tore it up and averaged 22.67 points per game.
If Tennessee can get a strong stretch from more role players like those three or Santiago Vescovi and John Fulkerson, it gives the Vols’ offense a whole new dimension and could make them a much more difficult out in the NCAA Tournament.