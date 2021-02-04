After dominating its pre conference slate with a 6-0 record, Tennessee struggled in the start of SEC play, going just 5-4 and adding an out of conference win over Kansas.
Tennessee hasn’t been able to get its offense going for much of the SEC play and the conference has made them pay with the Vols dropping games to Alabama, Florida, Missouri and Ole Miss.
Here’s what we learned about Tennessee in its last 10 games and questions we have heading into the home stretch of the regular season.
What we learned
Vols unlikely to win SEC
Tennessee was predicted to win the SEC in the preseason and the media’s second place team, Kentucky, has been a major disappointment with a 5-11 record. After Tennessee blew out No. 12 Missouri, 73-53, to open SEC play the Vols seemed like the clear favorite in the conference.
However, Tennessee dropped its second game to Alabama and the Tide have skyrocketed since while UT has struggled. Despite a 5-4 non conference record, Alabama has been perfect in SEC play, posting a 10-0 record with seven wins by double digits.
Halfway through the conference slate, Tennessee sits in sixth place, 4.5 games behind Alabama but only 0.5 games back of the four teams between them.
While the Vols are unlikely to win the SEC regular season championship, there’s still plenty to play for as Tennessee will look to start playing its best basketball in the home stretch.
Vols have real offensive issues
Tennessee’s offense was hard to read in the pre conference slate. The Vols struggled in their first two games, scoring just 56 and 65 points, respectively, against Colorado and Cincinnati. Then against four small conference opponents, Tennessee’s offense dominated lesser opponents, averaging 91 points per game.
Tennessee’s four game stretch obviously wasn’t sustainable, but it was unclear how good Tennessee’s offense was.
In the last 10 games, Tennessee’s dealt with very inconsistent shooting and with a lack of interior scoring, the Vols offense has gone with its shooting.
Tennessee has averaged 66.3 points per game since the start of conference play including three games scoring less than 60 points.
A main reason for Tennessee’s offensive struggles is its lack of a go-to scorer. The Vols have seven scorers that average between 8.3 and 11 points per game, but Fulkerson’s 11 points per game makes him the Vols’ leading scorer.
Tennessee doesn’t have a player to run its offense through or a player to turn to when in a scoring drought.
Tennessee’s depth not living up to expectations
One of Tennessee’s strengths in its conference play was its depth. While there were questions about the post depth, the guard rotation seemed like a major strength.
Tennessee’s five guards of Victor Bailey Jr., Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Josiah Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi are all reliable rotation players but when Springer went down with an ankle injury, the rest of the Vols’ guards struggled to pick up the slack, with UT going 0-3 without the freshman from Charlotte.
Inside, E.J. Anosike has struggled to give Tennessee good minutes, playing just 7.2 minutes per game since the start of conference play. In that stretch, he’s shooting just five-of-15 and has grabbed 16 rebounds. His short height has plagued Anosike as he tries to adjust to SEC basketball.
Olivier Nkamhoua has played a little bit better as of late, playing 12 minutes per game in the last three contests. Still, Nkamhoua hasn’t shown consistency recording just 15 rebounds and 17 points.
Tennessee needs consistency from Nkamhoua and stronger play across the backcourt to start playing like it did in the pre-SEC slate.
Questions we have?
Pons is starting to turn a corner, can Fulkerson?
After Tennessee’s loss to Alabama, Rick Barnes challenged his senior frontcourt to give the team more.
It took a few games, but Pons has taken the message to heart, playing some of the best basketball of his career in the last four games. Pons has given UT a needed offensive lift averaging 15.7 points and four rebounds per game.
Fulkerson on the other hand, has yet to find another gear. The senior from Kingsport is averaging 10.5 points per game since the start of SEC play. The mark is a solid one, but nothing like the 15.9 points per game he averaged in SEC play last season that earned him Second Team All SEC honors.
Fulkerson has been efficient scoring over the last two games, shooting eight-of-13 from the field but the senior hasn’t made himself a go-to scorer.
If the redshirt-senior can keep that efficiency while shooting at a high rate it would go a long way towards helping the Vols’ offensive issues. And if Fulkerson can recreate his last nine games of last season, 17.9 points per game, it completely changes the Vols’ potential.
Can Tennessee clean up the little things?
Despite Tennessee’s offensive struggles, they’ve still been an elite defensive team in conference play.
In the last 10 games, Tennessee is holding opponents to 62.7 points per game while turning them over 15.2 times per game. The Vols rank first in adjusted defensive rating in KenPom.
Tennessee can still win plenty of games with its offense struggling, but they’ll have to clean up the little things to do so.
In the pre SEC slate, Tennessee turned the ball over the least amount of any SEC team by over two turnovers per game. In the Vols four losses, they’ve turned it over 15.3 times per game.
Tennessee has also had problems controlling the glass, allowing teams to hang in the game with second chance opportunities.
Additionally, Tennessee’s free throw shooting has been great for much of the season and solid overall (72%), but the Vols have left points on the tables in their losses.
Tennessee missed 36 free throws in its four losses while shooting just 59%.
The Vols can survive games in March while shooting poorly, but they have to do the small things well. In their losses this season, they haven’t.
Does Barnes mix up offensive strategy?
Last season we saw Rick Barnes change his teams’ offensive identity throughout the season has his personnel changed.
This season, Tennessee has had little personnel change besides Springer missing three games due to injury. However, the Vols offense has struggled to find an identity or rhythm. Could Barnes do what he did last season and change the offensive strategy?
Barnes has talked about his players needing to take open jumpers when they have it. Could Tennessee try to take more threes? Barnes wants to play inside out but the Vols’ guards are struggling to get layups and are settling for mid range jumpers.
Could Barnes turn to the freshmen and try to lean on them down the stretch? Could he do what he did last year and emphasize playing through Pons and Fulkerson in the post? It remains to be seen but is worth watching over the next nine games.