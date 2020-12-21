Tennessee guard Jaden Springer has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 16.5 points per game in two wins.
Springer, a Charlotte, North Carolina native who played high school ball at IMG Academy, was fantastic in wins over Appalachian State and Tennessee Tech.
Springer has impressed on both sides of the court in his young career, but his offense went to a new level in the blowout wins.
Against Appalachian State, Springer tallied 12 points on an impressive six-of-eight shooting.
The former 5-star recruit took it to another level against Tennessee Tech, scoring a game high 21 points with 17 coming the first half. Springer remained efficient on the offensive end against the Golden Eagles, making eight-of-10 shot attempts.
Springer impacted the game outside his scoring against Tennessee Tech, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard totaled six rebounds and six assists.
Springer will look to keep his growth linear as the Vols hit the hardwood against St. Joseph's and USC-Upstate this week.