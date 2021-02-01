For the second time this season, Tennessee guard Jaden Springer has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Springer helped get the Vols' back on track, scoring 11 points per game and recording four rebounds and four assists on the week.
The Charlotte native had missed the two games leading into last week's matchups with Mississippi State and Kansas while dealing with a high ankle sprain. The Vols looked lost without Springer, losing to Florida and Mississippi State.
The Vols are now 12-0 in games that Springer plays and 0-3 in games the he doesn't or games that he gets injured and doesn't return.